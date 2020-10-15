Penang Island City Council pay tribute to sanitation workers, urge public to dispose of facemasks properly

The Penang Island City Council workers pose with a handful of used facemasks collected. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Majlis Bandaraya Pulau Pinang

KUALA LUMPUR, October 15 — Wearing a facemask is important but watch how to dispose of yours.

Taking a stand against indiscriminate littering of face masks, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) took to their official Facebook page to share the public service announcement.

“Do not throw your facemask everywhere! The public is advised to throw away their facemask responsibly which is into the rubbish bins and not by the roadside nor in the drains.

In the post, MBPP paid tribute to its sanitation workers who have been keeping the city clean.

“Please appreciate the hard work of these yellow shirted heroes of MBPP who have always given their best in keeping our state clean.

Please throw your facemask into the garbage bins.”

Attached to the post were images of MBPP workers collecting used facemasks all over the city.

The post has garnered over 500 likes and has been shared over 200 times on Facebook with many Facebook users thanking the yellow shirted heroes as well as commenting positively on the great job by the MBPP.