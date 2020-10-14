Selangor’s Integrated Safe Community Programme uses communities to prevent violence against women

The Integrated Safe Community Programme by the Selangor government, WAO and UNFPA employs a holistic approach to community engagement and prevention. — Picture courtest of Unsplash

PETALING JAYA, Oct 14 — Ending gender-based violence is a collective effort that requires members of a community to rally together.

And the Integrated Safe Community Programme is an example of how far a collaboration between state governments, non-governmental organisations and international agencies can go when it comes to stopping domestic abuse and violence against women.

The multi-agency programme is an initiative by the Selangor state exco for women and children, organised by the Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Malaysia.

The programme employs a holistic approach to community engagement and prevention, facilitated by WAO, the Malaysian NGO that is known for its women’s right and violence against women work since 1982.

Safe Community wants to help communities learn what gender-based violence is by identifying its root cause, the collective implications it has and why it is critical for community members to take responsibility instead of just being mere bystanders.

It hopes to achieve this by partnering with all levels of a community so that they can respond to and prevent gender-based violence.

Stopping violence before it even begins

The programme also teaches the community where to refer survivors, family, friends and abusers for help and guidance.

“Our Safe Community workshop facilitators provide tailored training to the general public, first-responders, community leaders, faith leaders and community businesses, creating critical allies on all fronts and all circles of a community,” WAO Capacity Building Director Melissa Akhir told Malay Mail.

“By collectively empowering and strengthening them in this way, the programme aims to prevent gender-based violence from ever occurring in the first place.”

WAO and the programme’s partners observed that survivors and their children benefited from practices and policies of the state government that are focused on preventing and responding to incidents.

As a result, there has been a progressive increase in the number of survivors receiving protection.

“There is an attitudinal shift in the communities we engaged with; there is an increase of intolerance for violence against women, awareness of gender-based violence and how it negatively impacts an entire community,” Melissa added.

WAO Capacity Building Director Melissa Akhir (left) and Selangor State Exco for Health, Welfare, Women andFamily Empowerment Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud at the Safe Community launch last month. — Picture courtesy of UNFPA Malaysia

A continuation of an initiative by the Selangor State government last year, the programme was launched last month by Selangor State Exco for Health, Welfare, Women & Family Empowerment Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud to encouraging response.

Discussions between healthcare, criminal justice, welfare, women’s and children’s rights representatives have been initiated to develop a multi-stakeholder collaboration to mainstream the integrated approach.

Asked how Safe Community reexamines the way domestic abuse cases are managed, WAO stressed on the importance of the One Stop Crisis Centre as a centralised response system for survivors and victims, based on feedback from the ground.

“Communities place significant trust in government hospitals and clinics in accessing support when dealing with violence, underscoring the need for a stronger healthcare system for the vulnerable, especially at-risk women and children,” Melissa said.

“This response and support system should encompass accessible healthcare for physical and mental health, and easy access to justice, safe shelter, and follow-up support that empowers the survivors to heal from their trauma and reclaim their lives.”

The biggest challenge to implement the initiative, especially during the pandemic, is connecting with as many communities as possible on the ground.

This includes reinventing community engagement methodologies, for example, conducting online training and communicating with participants through platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

“We are also working towards making existing government SOPs on gender-based violence more accessible to all relevant stakeholders by converting them to downloadable and digestible visual materials to increase their understanding and use,” Melissa said. Melissa says there has been an attitudinal shift in the communities they engaged with since the programme’s launch. — Picture courtesy of UNFPA Malaysia

What happens when a perpetrator is found guilty?

Once an abuser is found guilty of committing gender-based violence, rehabilitative counselling is to be ordered as legislated by the Domestic Violence Act.

Melissa added that this needs to be a norm in every case to ensure the abuser's behaviour is changed and the cycle of violence is broken.

“As a start, it should be a norm for every magistrate or judge to order this counselling upon conviction, without fail,” she said.

“Secondly, the type of counselling ordered and implemented has to be evidence-based to exhibit the behaviour change in clear psychological assessments, for example before the perpetrator is released from prison.”

WAO said they welcome any initiative by the government to fund training programmes that inculcate behaviour change.

“WAO offers our expertise in the ground and societal realities of violence, to jointly design such training programs to ensure a truly #SafeCommunities.” Melissa said.