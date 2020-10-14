Pandemic seeing Europeans heading back to local shops

The health crisis is encouraging Europeans, and particularly the French, to visit their local bakery. — philipimage / IStock.com pic via AFP

PARIS, Oct 14 — During the global health crisis local corner shops are proving key for neighbourhoods. A vast Mastercard survey showed that three Europeans out of four are currently shopping in their local stores. Bakeries in particular are benefitting from the emerging trend.

Corner shops, cafés, bakeries... The health crisis is prompting us to rediscover small nearby businesses that we took for granted. Seventy-four per cent of those surveyed for the Mastercard report opt to run their errands in local shops.

Since the lockdown period, half of the Europeans surveyed have realised that these local businesses are rather convenient, with 40 per cent noting that they allow them to avoid long supermarket lines, and 31 per cent choosing them in order to limit their travel.

Even better than a rediscovery of one's neighbourhood, this new habit is also a way to help the local community bounce back with 50 per cent of the Europeans surveyed stating that as a reason for supporting local businesses.

The result is a reshaping of local European community networks with schools, cafés and bakeries taking the position of the three staples of neighborhood life.

This survey was conducted among 13,000 people in 16 European countries, in September 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews