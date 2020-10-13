Battle of the Bulge ― Charity squash game between Malaysian tycoons postponed due to CMCO in Selangor

AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes and businessman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din will play the charity squash game in November or December. — Picture courtesy of Ormond Group

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 ― The Battle of the Bulge charity squash game between two Malaysian tycoons has been postponed to a later date due to the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

AirAsia Group founder and chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes and businessman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din were set to challenge each other on October 18 in a squash game in a bid to raise funds for targeted communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, the organiser announced that efforts to raise funds for vulnerable groups and marginalised communities have so far raised over RM600,000 and close to RM200,000 in pledges.

“We thank our donors for their support and hope that the situation returns to normal soon to enable the game between Tan Sri Tony and Tan Sri Salim to be held either by end of November or early December.”

In the meantime, the ECM Libra Foundation ― which has been conducting food aid programmes for the poor since the pandemic began in March ― pledged to continue to support the non-governmental (NGO) organisations during these trying times.

The funds raised from the one-day event will be channelled to five selected NGOs to carry out food distributions.

The NGOs are Pertiwi Soup Kitchen, Kechara Soup Kitchen, Good Shepherd Services, Yayasan Chow Kit and Malaysian Relief Agency.