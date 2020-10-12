Barbie takes stand against racism in viral video (VIDEO)

The recent video of Barbie and Nikki speaking up against racism has been received positively by many. — Screengrab via Youtube/Barbie video

PETALING JAYA, Oct 12 — An animated video from the official Barbie Youtube channel has gone viral.

And many are applauding the doll brand for discussing racial discrimination.

In the video, Barbie who is shown having a conversation with friend, Nikki, starts off by saying that many are now fighting against racism because for many years, many people have kept silent or have had enough of unfair treatments they have received.

Nikki then speaks and narrates her experiences where she was judged based on the colour of her skin.

“People did these things because I am Black, and they made the wrong assumptions about me.”

Barbie addresses white privilege, saying such assumptions had never been received by white people like herself.

“And that's not fair, because that means that white people get an advantage that they didn't earn, and Black people get a disadvantage that they don't deserve."

Mattel Inc senior vice president and global head Lisa McKnight told Insider that the video featuring Barbie and Nikki’s conversation is part of the brand’s effort in shedding light on current issues.

“We made a commitment to the Black community to leverage our global platform, including Barbie herself as a YouTube Vlogger, to tackle important topics such as racism.”

Many social media users were also impressed with the theme of racism that was brought up by the doll brand and praised Nikki for speaking the truth about how racism affects many people.

I got my first Black Barbie from Barney’s when I was 6 on a trip to New York. I knew then that despite my privilege I wouldn’t be considered equal. That Black Barbie is out here speaking truth to power on racism shows us the level of work that needs to be done... 1/2 https://t.co/NPT5nWXRZ0 — Sharmaine Lovegrove (@SharLovegrove) October 10, 2020

The doll brand has also given in to political correctness in terms of its diverse makeovers such as making a new doll line with varying figures and embracing multicultural dolls in 2016 after being criticised for setting unattainable beauty standards.