House fly steals US vice presidential debate spotlight after landing on Mike Pence’s head (VIDEO)

Mike Pence was speaking about police reform in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement when the insect landed on his hair. — Screengrab from YouTube/ABC News

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — A common house fly became the star of the show of the US presidential debate after it landed on Republican candidate Mike Pence’s head.

The insect flew onto Pence’s hair and stayed there for over two minutes as the 61-year-old made an argument about law enforcement and racial injustice to his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.

The moment has been immortalised through memes on social media with many cracking jokes about the fly’s show-stealing presence and setting up Twitter accounts to pay homage to the humble insect.

“Imagine Mike Pence going on Twitter after the debate to see what people thought of his ideas only to see over half a million tweets about the fly on his head instead,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Jeff Goldblum made a cameo on the debate,” said another, referencing the actor's iconic 1986 film The Fly.

This fly will go down as the most memorable aspect of Mike Pence’s legacy https://t.co/OeClLytHJ7

— Jesse Damiani (@JesseDamiani) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence had a fly on his head while arguing “America isn’t racist”. pic.twitter.com/nZTPmHqT8S

Imagine Mike Pence going on Twitter after the debate to see what people thought of his ideas only to see over half a million tweets about the fly on his head instead lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/jM8QWhTc0c

— Aero @ Future Connected! (@ActualAero) October 8, 2020

There are already MORE THAN A HUNDRED "Fly on Mike Pence's head" Twitter accounts. pic.twitter.com/KrVmcONHsT — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) October 8, 2020

If Kamala Harris had said that Mike Pence had a fly on his head, Pence would have denied it, and Trump would have held a rally denying the existence of the fly. — JRehling (@JRehling) October 8, 2020

The campaign behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has also jumped on the bandwagon with a “Truth Over Flies” fly swatter going up for sale on the Team Joe Store shortly after the debate.

Biden also tweeted a photo of himself holding a fly swatter with a call for donations to “help (his) campaign fly.”

Swats away flies and lies. Get yours today: https://t.co/ehsECKfDPO pic.twitter.com/oVLHHmq85c — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) October 8, 2020

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

A near-identical incident occurred back in 2016 when a fly landed square between the eyes of then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during her second debate with Donald Trump.