This Halloween, Kellie's Castle in Perak is venue for Spooky Toon V2 to promote local comics, cartoons

Kellie's Castle at Batu Gajah will host the second edition of Spooky Toon V2 on October 24 and 25. ― Picture via Facebook/ Pekan Kartun

IPOH, Oct 7 ― Mention Kellie’s Castle in Perak and images of an unfinished mansion will come to mind.

As with most abandoned buildings, there has also been talk that it is haunted.

Well, this Halloween there will be a hive of activities at the tourist spot.

Held for the second time, the Spooky Toon V2 event on October 24 and 25 from 10am to 6pm, will see the spooky and scary side of our local comic, cartoon, cosplayer and collectors, project manager Mior Azhar said.

“The main event will be the Kellie’s Castle Ghost Drawing Exhibition and supported by Comic Launching, Doodle Battle, Coswalk Competition (Cosplay Competition), Drawing Challenge and Hotwheel race,” he told Malay Mail.

Halloween is typically celebrated every October 31.

He added that Spooky Toon V2 was being held in conjunction with Kellie’s Castle Night Tour that is held in October annually.

Mior said Spooky Toon V2 emphasised the appreciation of comic and cartoon art which can be scary and a tourist attraction too.

“We aim to promote the comic and cartoon scene as one of the tourist attraction in Malaysia,” he added.

The event is organised by local comic and cartoon communities and is supported by Kellie’s Castle Management.

“Therefore, the event is more about passion and love of the art itself, rather than a profit making event,” he said, adding that visitors would be able to meet local cartoonists, comic artists, animators and cosplayers during the event.

In conjunction with the event, there will also be competitions and challenges where visitors can participate.

Mior said there will be the Kellie’s Castle Ghost Drawing Exhibition where the artwork is chosen from an online contest organised by a Facebook group Kami Pelukis Komik.

“The best artwork will be featured at the exhibition and we estimate there will be about 300 artwork/participants.”

There will also be a doodle competition held inside the castle whereby participants are placed at areas where scary entities are reportedly sighted such as Helen’s room, corridors and the laundry room of Gopal’s Ghost.

On the ghost drawing challenge, Mior said visitors can draw their own ghostly character at a doodle booth then hang it at a special hanger during the event.

“The best drawing will receive a special prize.”

Vendors will also be present to sell comics, books, caricature, toys and other related cartoons stuff at the event.

Entrance to the event is by RM5 ticket.

On crowd control, Kellie's Castle managing director Zamari Muhyi said standard operating procedures would be followed.

“Temperatures of visitors will be checked and their details taken,” said Zamari, adding that only a maximum of 250 people are allowed at the open area at one time.

For more details on the event, visit the event's Facebook page.