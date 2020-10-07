Online art happenings to feature Malcolm Gladwell, Thurston Moore and Mary Weatherford (VIDEO)

Canadian journalist Malcolm Gladwell is collaborating with Gagosian on a new digital venture. ― Picture via YouTube/AFP

NEW YORK, Oct 7 ― Art galleries have been struggling to survive for the past few months. While an Art Basel UBS report shows that their turnover is down by 36 per cent on average, many galleries are organising digital events to do some damage control. For instance, Gagosian is collaborating with celebrities like Malcolm Gladwell and Thurston Moore on a new digital venture.

The online series “Gagosian Premieres” will allow art lovers to discover backstage events related to exhibitions organized by the mega-gallery. Virtual tours and conferences as well as musical performances inspired by certain works exhibited at Gagosian will launch October 9.

This new multidisciplinary venture will take place on the gallery's website. Contemporary artists will also be highlighted such as American painter Titus Kaphar, New York photographer Gregory Crewdson and British queen of neon tube paintings Mary Weatherford.

These acclaimed artists will share the spotlight with celebrities like author Malcolm Gladwell, Wilco bandleader Jeff Tweedy and former Sonic Youth member Thurston Moore.

While Gagosian has not unveiled any details concerning “Gagosian Premieres,” the gallery has announced that Gregory Crewdson, Malcolm Gladwell and Jeff Tweedy will host a discussion about making art today.

According to Artnet News, Thurston Moore will also perform an original concert from Gagosian in London, where the American star will share the stage with works from Mary Weatherford's acclaimed series “Train Yard.”

“The thought was to have a musician based in London but who was totally fluent and well-versed in that tradition of music play the exact songs that she [Mary Weatherford] is inspired by and reinterpret them in relation to the show itself,” said Sam Orlofsky, Gagosian director, to Artnet.

“Gagosian Premieres” is part of the digital event “Artist Spotlight” which each week showcases a work by an artist exhibited by the gallery. “It's really important that we make the exhibition as tangible and accessible to the audience as possible,” outlined Sam Orlofsky to Artnet News. ― AFP-Relaxnews