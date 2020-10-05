Sign up now for the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards which helps young adults develop entrepreneurial, employability skills

The leadership training includes creative thinking for business, personal branding, interview skills, CV tailoring and grooming etiquette. — Picture courtesy of Rotary District 3300

PETALING JAYA, Oct 5 — If you’re aged between 22 to 32 years old and have always wanted to develop entrepreneurial and employability skills, the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) may be right up your alley.

The intensive leadership experience provides an opportunity for young adults to take part in a series of workshops conducted virtually and in-person where they will learn from industry experts and professional speakers.

Focusing on two areas — entrepreneurship and employability — the RYLA 2020 Programme includes creative thinking for business, building and growing your personal brand, interview skills, CV tailoring and grooming etiquette.

The first phase of the event kicks off with a series of online workshops is conducted once a month from November until February 2021.

Upon completion, 50 candidates will be shortlisted, qualifying them for the three-day two-night session from March 19, 2021 until March 21, 2021.

The final session includes project ideas with leadership skills incorporating communications, teamwork, creative thinking and problem-solving.

The event is fully sponsored by Rotary Clubs in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Rotary District 3300

“Every year, Rotary Clubs in Malaysia have trained and empowered over 100 young adults in our training and have produced Rotary Youth Leadership Award recipients,” Rotary Youth Leadership Awards chairman and past governor Kirenjit Kaur told Malay Mail.

“We have since produced thousands of RYLA graduates in Malaysia.”

Through the programme, participants will learn to build communication and problem-solving skills, discover strategies for becoming a dynamic leader in their school or community, learn from community leaders, unlock potential to turn motivation into action and form lasting friendships.

“This programme is designed to help encourage leadership of youth by youth and recognise and encourage young people to render service to their communities,” Kirenjit said.

Rotary Clubs in Malaysia is inviting young adults between the ages of 22 and 32 years old, fresh graduates and working professionals who are interested in the programme to apply.

The event is fully sponsored by Rotary Clubs in Malaysia and successful candidates will receive the prestigious Rotary Youth Leadership Award on completion of the programme.

Closing date for registration is October 15, interested applicants may register here.