You could be paid to watch Netflix in pyjamas

British loungewear brand Pour Moi is offering to pay someone £300 (RM1,593) to test out its comfy clothes for 10 hours. — Geber86 / Istock.com pic via AFP

LONDON, Sept 29 — “Netflix and Chill” has never seemed such an attractive prospect. If you have ever dreamed of being paid to watch your favourite TV series in pyjamas, you will be delighted to hear that a British company is now offering to hire someone to do just that.

A little over £300 (RM1,593) is the amount being offered by the loungewear brand Pour Moi to test out its comfy clothes. And there is no need to worry about a possible commute, this is a job that can be done from home, and even from the comfort of your couch, no matter where you are in the world.

No, you are not dreaming. Pour Moi, a UK-based loungewear label, is really offering to pay someone to stay at home all day in pyjamas. The brand has just published an advertisement to recruit a comfy clothing tester.

At a time when working from home is the new norm and governments across the planet are recommending that everyone should stay in as much as possible to limit the spread of Covid-19, it is heartening to know that there is a chance, however small, that you could even earn some money by chilling out in front of your TV.

You have until October 12 to try your luck

If you wish to apply, do bear in mind that the brand has nonetheless established a number of rules for the new tester. Hidden away in its small print, the advertisement explains that if you are fortunate enough to be the lucky candidate, you will have to:

“Watch three episodes of your favourite TV show from a sofa/bed,” “enjoy a relaxing glass of wine or delicious hot chocolate snuggled on the sofa,” “make a cup of tea (or other favorite hot drink),” and “scroll through your phone's social media apps for a minimum of 10 minutes.”

In all, the selected candidate will also have to wear Pour Moi clothing for at least 10 hours, and commit to filling in a report at the end of the experiment to receive the promised £300.

The person chosen will also have to vary their attire from time to time, so as to test six pieces of loungewear provided by Pour Moi, which he or she will be allowed to keep thereafter. And just in case you thought it might also be part of the deal, this very attractive offer does not come with an obligation to publish photographs on social networks.

The job offer for a “chilled-out reviewer” is open to anyone over the age of 18, no matter where they are on the planet. The call for applications will be open until October 12, and the name of the lucky candidate will be announced on October 26. — AFP-Relaxnews