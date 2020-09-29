Battle of the Bulge: AirAsia, MRCB bosses face squash challenge to help feed the needy

AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes and Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd's Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din will play a charity squash game next month for a good cause. — Picture courtesy of Ormond Group

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Two business tycoons are set to face each other in a squash battle for a good cause next month.

AirAsia Group founder and chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes and Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd's (MRCB) Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din will challenge each other in a squash game in a bid to raise funds for targeted communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fundraising match, titled “Battle of the Bulge,” is in support of ECM Libra Foundation and aims to raise enough funds from fellow corporates to provide at least 150,000 meals or feed at least 1,000 families for six months until the Covid-19-hit economy recovers in the country.

The funds raised from the one-day event will be channelled to five selected non-governmental organisations (NGO) to carry out food distributions.

The NGOs are Pertiwi Soup Kitchen, Kechara Soup Kitchen, Good Shepherd Services, Yayasan Chow Kit and Malaysian Relief Agency.

The squash match will be held on October 18 at 4pm at the Nicole David Arena in Bukit Jalil.

Those who wish to watch the battle between the two tycoons can catch it live on Astro Arena (CH 802 HD/801).

It will also be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.