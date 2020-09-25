Kind Malaysian woman holds file to protect senior citizen from hot weather while waiting outside bank

Hasrina Hassan holding a file to protect Lachumi Arunasalam from the hot weather that day. ― Picture via Facebook/PrivithaMaimaran

PETALING JAYA, Sept 25 ― Senior citizen, Lachumi Arunasalam, 78, who was lining up to enter a bank received a kind gesture from the woman standing behind her.

The younger woman who was also queuing up to head to the bank used her file as a shield to protect Lachumi from the scorching sun that day.

A picture that was posted by Lachumi's granddaughter, Privitha Maimaran on Facebook showing the act of kindness was received pleasantly by many social media users.

According to Privitha, her grandmother had to line up to head to the bank to settle her pension matters.

In an interview with Malay news portal Mstar, Privitha said that she was touched by the act of kindness shown by the younger woman to her grandmother.

“The woman who was a complete stranger to our family had helped my grandmother without seeing race nor age.

“And that’s not something that you find everyday ― this altruistic act performed by a younger woman and of a different race.”

On the other hand, the good samaritan, Hasrina Hassan, told the Malay news portal that the weather was extremely hot on that day, and Lachumi was sweating profusely.

“I also asked her who sent her to the bank and she pointed out that her grandchild was waiting for her across the road.

“I just couldn’t bear seeing her standing for some time and not being able to sit while waiting for her turn to go inside the bank.

“And that was why I held my file as a shield to protect her from the scorching sun.”

The photo on Facebook has received 47,000 likes from social media users at the time of writing and most users commented on the wonderful act done by the younger woman.

Others, on the other hand said that the spirit of unity is important to reach out to Malaysians from all backgrounds.