All felines are purr-fect: Flaunt your furry companion at the Malaysia 3K Feline Fun Cat Show in October

The 3K Feline Fun Cat Show is happening on October 3 to October 4 taking place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). ― Picture via Facebook/Ekspo Kucing

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 ― To all feline lovers, here’s your chance to really show off your adorable feline companion rather than just spamming their photos on social media.

Local Facebook group, Kelab Kucing Kita (3K) is organising yet another show ― the 3K Feline Fun Cat Show ― happening on October 3 and October 4 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

3K committee member, Mohamad Nazly said the first day would be for the longhaired category and the second day will be for the shorthaired category.

The cat show would also be divided into age groups: kittens (four to eight months old) and adults (eight months old onwards).

Cash prizes and cat related goodies await the top 10 best cats of each category and champions from each category can compete with each other for the “Best of the best” title on Sunday.

“The felines will be judged from their cleanliness aspect and also from their temperament aspect.”

“It doesn’t matter what breed your cat is, as long as they fit the requirements, they can join the show,” Nazly said adding that in order to enter the show, all of the cats must be healthy and vaccinated.

Besides that, when talking about their previous cat shows, Nazly said that they had organised a few cat shows at Mesa Mall in Nilai where they had received over 100 furry contestants.

“The previous winners aren’t always from the same breed or from some fancy breed.”

“Sometimes a street cat or a ‘kampung’ cat can be crowned champion.”

“It really depends on how hygenic the cat is and their personality,” Nazly said.

Nazly, who has been in the cat show business for 11 years, said that for this year's cat show, they had invited local experienced judges from Malaysia.

Some of the contestants and their furry companions from the previous 3K cat shows. ― Pictures courtesy of Mohamad Nazly

“For our previous cat shows, we invited judges from all over the world such as Australia, United States, Japan and China but not this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“But it’s okay because we also have great experienced judges from Malaysia as well,” he said.

They have received 50 contestants and they are expecting more to come as it was normal for contestants to sign up at the very last minute.

The 3K Feline Fun Cat Show is also organised in conjunction with the fourth edition of the Ekspo Kucing, Malaysia’s feline exhibition that is happening on the same weekend.

Aside from the cat show, cat lovers can also enjoy great deals and massive promotions on cat related products at the three-day exhibitions.