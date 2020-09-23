Covid-19: Thai Airways offers RM382 course for grounded travellers to become flight attendants for a day

The course includes the option to have your hair, make-up, and wardrobe done so you can look the part. — Pictures from Facebook/crewjourney

PETALING JAYA, Sept 23 — Thai Airways has invited the public to experience being a flight attendant for a day in a bid to stay afloat amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline, which had to file for bankruptcy protection in May, has launched the “Be Our Guest, Be Our Crew” programme with the Thai Flight Training Academy to encourage people to step into the shoes of a Thai Airways flight attendant for 2,900 baht (RM382).

The four-hour crash course includes training for welcoming passengers on board, carrying out safety demonstrations, serving food, and maintaining proper etiquette and posture.

Participants can also opt to have their hair and makeup done and don the official Thai Airways uniform for a photoshoot.

Participants will hone their skills in ensuring passenger safety and comfort on a simulated flight. — Picture from Facebook/crewjourney

A companion can also tag along to act as a “passenger” and dine on food and snacks from the airline inside an Airbus A380 mock-up.

Thai Airways is also offering three other programmes for grounded travellers to learn more about how they operate.

This includes a four-day pilot training simulator course, a one-and-a-half-day emergency simulator training course, and the chance to spend a day in the kitchen with a Thai Airways chef.

Airports and airlines have had to find novel ways to generate income as the global pandemic continues to deal harsh blows to the aviation and tourism industry.

Songshan Airport in Taiwan offered “flights to nowhere” to travel-starved tourists in July where passengers had the opportunity to check-in at the counter, go through immigration and security, and board the plane without taking off.