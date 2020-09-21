Mid Valley Megamall draws up Mid Autumn Festival sale at its Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru outlets

Visit Mid Valley Megamall for Instagram perfect pictures in conjunction with Mid Autumn Festival. — Picture courtesy of Mid Valley City

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — With the Mid Autumn Festival around the corner, Mid Valley Megamall and The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey has a wide selection of offerings in conjunction with the celebration.

From now to Oct ober1, an array of mooncakes from vendors known for their speciality delicacies will be on sale.

At Mid Valley Megamall, there are mooncakes by Lavender, Good Chen and Purple Cane.

There are also luxurious mooncakes from Klang Valley’s finest hotels such as Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Intercontinental Kuala Lumpur, Mandarin Oriental, Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel, Sheraton PJ and Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

At The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey, there are mooncakes by S.D.S, Eu Yan Sang, Lavender and Village Grocer.

Get your set of mooncakes and tea in conjunction with the Mid Autumn Festival celebration from The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey. — Picture courtesy by Mid Valley City

“For those who seek the exceptional and beyond, Renaissance Johor Bahru Hotel is offering handcrafted traditional baked and snowskin mooncakes this season,” the mall said in a statement.

For decorations, drop by Hello Planet at Mid Valley Megamall and Sheann Accessories at The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey for whimsical lanterns that will enhance the beauty of the full moon.

For more details on Mid Valley Megamall’s promotion, visit www.midvalley.com.my or call 03 – 2938 3333 from 10am to 10pm daily while for The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey’s promotion, visit www.midvalleysouthkey.com or call 07-336 9288 between 10am and 10pm daily.

A minimum spend of RM200 in a single receipt at any specialty stores at The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey is entitled for a redemption of a lantern gift set or a double wall tea flask.