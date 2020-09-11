Sabah elections: Video wars begin as voting date draws near (VIDEO)

The Sabah state snap elections are set to be held just over two weeks from now on September 26. ― Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 11 ― The Sabah state elections have become a topic of interest lately.

With nomination day under 24 hours away, things are hotting up online as a number of videos have popped up on social media in a bid to convince voters to “make the right decision” come September 26.

One video uploaded by Sabah-based NGO, Community Empowerment Initiative Sabah (CEIS), takes a slightly less partisan approach on the matter, as it aimed to remind the proud community from the Land Below the Wind to Buat Sabah Bangga (Make Sabah Proud) this upcoming election.

CEIS’ video reminds Sabahans that the state is full of diversity and that despite the many differences, they are all still one big family ― and always wish to be one.

In the video, it also says that Sabah should be treated as an “equal partner” in Malaysia.

The four-minute-long clip also focused on how despite the state’s richness in resources, it remains as one of the poorest states in the country with below-par infrastructure and roads ― using university student Veveonah Mosibin’s struggles to get proper internet connection as a perfect example.

It goes on to say that the whole of Malaysia is waiting for the people of Sabah to lead the way into a “new Malaysia” and that they need to step up now to fight for Sabah’s rights and for the future of the state.

The video has been viewed over 14,000 times on Facebook since it was uploaded two days ago.

Similarly, another video attempting to inspire everyone in the state ― particularly the youths ― was the Sabah Bangkit music video which premiered on YouTube on September 9.

The five-minute-long video went viral locally after being uploaded two days ago, garnering over 96,000 views and over 13 thousand likes on Youtube, with many social media users praising the artistes involved.

Sabah Bangkit has also become somewhat of an anthem for youths in Sabah, as it was created to inspire the younger generation to stand strong for their home during the tense times in the state.

Produced and co-written by Anas Amdan and his brother, Aizat Amdan, the song focuses on the frustration that Sabahan youths feel with the way the state has been managed and calls on the youths to stand together to fight against corruption and autocracy in the state.

The song also features a number of homegrown local talents who were also brought together to create the single, including rap group K-Clique, Estranged vocalist Rich and singer-actress Marsha Milan Londoh.

Another is Sabah Umno’s video, which has been viewed over 2,000 times since it was uploaded on Umno Online’s social media platforms two days ago.

The video, titled Kita Ubah Balik!, takes a clear dig at the state’s former government in the form of a jingle as it criticises Parti Warisan Sabah for the supposed “lies” and “sweet promises” the governing body made in previous elections.

It even goes on to particularly call out Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal for his alleged scandals of misappropriation of state funds.

The video goes on to say that Sabahans made the “wrong change” and that now is the time to rise up and fight for a better future by “changing back” to an Umno led government.

The Sabah state snap elections were triggered when Head of State Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin dissolved the assembly on July 30 at caretaker chief minister Shafie’s advice in a pre-emptive move to prevent a toppling by former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman after some 13 assemblymen defected to support Musa.

The elections are set to take place on September 26, with a two-week campaigning period from September 12 to 26.