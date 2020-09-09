After seven years, grateful Penang man repays RM1,400 aid from House of Hope that helped in daughter’s education

Penang man who received the donation years ago (right) returned the RM1,400 that was given to him years ago. — Picture via Facebook/HouseofHope

PETALING JAYA, Sept 9 — Non-profit organisation House of Hope in Penang serves the underprivileged by providing food, funds and community support.

And education for the poor is something that the non-profit organisation strives to offer to poor children and those from broken families through donations by the public.

Yesterday, House of Hope received a surprise visit from one of its beneficiaries who was given RM1,400 about seven years ago to pay for his daughter’s education.

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/houseofhopepenang/posts/3157412294380586

House of Hope’s founder Khoo Cheng See told Malay Mail that the man dropped by yesterday to return the exact amount which was RM1,400 given years ago.

“Initially I didn’t remember him, but when he mentioned his wife’s name, it rang a bell as the wife was also a beneficiary from our organisation and I remembered her.

“He then told us about the kind deed that we offered to him seven years ago where we donated RM1,400 for his daughter’s education and wanted to repay us back for what we have done.

“The money donated to him was in such a timely manner as he was able to pay for his daughter’s education at that time.”

Khoo added that the man also told her that his daughter who had benefited from that sum of money is now a medical doctor in Kedah.

“He told us that the daughter is now helping to pay for the family’s financial expenses and is looking after him and his wife.

“We were really surprised and grateful at the same time and we told him that the RM1,400 given would be used to help other children who are in need of financial assistance.”

Khoo also said that there were many people who had received financial assistance from House of Hope are now able to improve their living conditions and overcome their financial burdens.

House of Hope also aims to break the cycle of poverty by providing basic necessities through feeding, clothing, educational programmes, temporary financial relief and medical assistance.

For more information on the non-profit organisation, please surf over to https://houseofhope.org.my/what-we-do.html.