'Swipe Night' goes international: Live interactive show to increase Tinder matches

Tinder offers a new way to interact with potential matches on its application with dystopian series 'Swipe Night,' on September 12. — Picture courtesy of Tinder vai AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 8 — Can a post-apocalyptic series help you start a conversation with potential lovers on Tinder? The match-making application is offering its 57 million users worldwide the chance to take part in a special event where they can decide the outcome of a narrative in order to help break the ice, get interactions flowing and maybe even find love.

Swipe Night premiered in the US last October. At the time, the experiment was a success on Tinder, where matches surged by 26 per cent and interactions by 12 per cent, compared to any other weekend.

Tinder intended to launch “Swipe Night” worldwide last March, however, the event had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This interactive journey allows Tinder users to take part in an apocalyptic scenario. How would you react and what kind of decisions would you make if you only had three hours left to live?

An apocalyptic scenario to fuel conversations

As the story unfolds, users have to make critical choices by swiping, therefore changing the course of actions during the episodes. The sum of all these choices will be visible on your Tinder profile (if you opt in of course). A way to break the ice with other users who made the same moves as yours.

Karena Evans, who previously directed several of Drake's videos, came up with and directed this dystopian series of three episodes. Nicole Delaney (Big Mouth) and Brandon Zuck also worked on the Swipe Night project.

Swipe Night will unfold live on the Tinder app come September 12, during the three following weekends. — AFP-Relaxnews