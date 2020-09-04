Social media users cringe as Donald Trump uses emojis on Twitter

Trump also used the tweet to promote a new derogatory nickname for his opponent Joe Biden. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 4 — US president Donald Trump has proclaimed that his fellow Americans are “so lucky” to have him as a leader in a recent emoji-filled tweet.

Trump, who is running for reelection in November, boasted about a rising stock market and took a jab at his Democratic rival Joe Biden for carrying out the majority of his campaign from home due to Covid-19.

He also used a winking and frowning emoji in his tweet which threw off several Twitter users.

“The Dow Jones Industrial just closed above 29,000! You are so lucky to have me as your President (wink emoji).

“With Joe Hiden, it would crash (frowning emoji),” Trump wrote.

The Dow Jones Industrial just closed above 29,000! You are so lucky to have me as your President😉With Joe Hiden’ it would crash😧 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

Trump’s online communication style is marked by prolific use of caps lock and exclamation marks but this is the first time he’s used emojis in a major tweet.

“Has the president ever tweeted a wink emoji before? This feels so weird,” said CBS White House reporter Kathryn Watson.

Has the president ever tweeted a wink emoji before? This feels so weird https://t.co/MPrURisfky — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 2, 2020

One user joked that this was the president’s attempt at engaging with young voters after Biden’s team started putting up virtual campaign signs in the popular video game Animal Crossing.

Biden started putting campaign signs in Animal Crossing so now Trump is busting out the emoji’s to relate to the youth https://t.co/NbfM8NxiZH — @xDeressi’s Profile Picture (@Trentcone) September 2, 2020

Others said Trump’s future tweets are set to become comedy gold if he starts incorporating other emojis, such as the smirking face, into his posts.

I can’t wait for the President to start incorporating the 😏 face into his tweets. https://t.co/U81LWcBpAQ — Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 3, 2020

Yooo Trump found the emoji buttons, his tweets are about to become more must see. https://t.co/acGtQnodmH — Hoodie G 🇺🇸 (@HoodieGiancarlo) September 2, 2020