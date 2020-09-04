Docuseries on JDT offers rare glimpse of the success and struggles of the Malaysian football powerhouse

JDT owner Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim says the behind-the-scenes series captures how the club became a force to be reckoned with. — Picture courtesy of 108 Media, Supernova Media, JDT FC

PETALING JAYA, Sept 4 – Football enthusiasts and die-hard fans of Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT FC) can look forward to a new series that offers insight into the popular club.

Fearless: Rise of the Johor Southern Tigers takes viewers through the club’s world-class infrastructure from its top training facilities and the brand-new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium to their progressive youth academy programme.

The docuseries also provides a glimpse into the club’s fanbase and intimate moments of their triumphs, bringing to audiences the untold story of how the South-east Asian football club became the powerhouse they are today.

“Some ridiculed our dreams but this exclusive, behind-the-scenes series shows what the Johor football project — Johor Darul Ta’zim FC — is really all about and how we have become a force to be reckoned with,” said JDT FC owner Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim.

“Fearless features never-before-seen footages of how the Southern Tigers have become an empire, the struggles and success, how the club is managed away from the public eyes and the drive behind our endless pursuit for success on and off the pitch.”

The club’s ‘Boys of Straits’ superfans are also featured in the five-part docuseries. — Picture courtesy of 108 Media, Supernova Media, JDT FC

JDT FC personalities and their passionate ‘Boys of Straits’ superfans, boardroom politics and the footballers’ struggles on and off the pitch, and how the ambitious team made a name for itself in the football world are all captured in the series which was filmed during the 2019/20 season.

Leon Tan and Tony Pietra Arjuna co-directed the five 22-minute episodes with English language narration and subtitles.

Fearless is produced by Kuala Lumpur-based Supernova Media.

Sales rights for the first Asian docuseries of its kind has been acquired by global IP investment, production and licensing firm 108 Media.

The Singapore-headquartered company has set their sights on a global deal and sales on the docuseries through their North American, Asia and Europe offices have begun.

“We are immensely impressed with the scale of Fearless’s production values, its inspirational, narrative value surrounding the sport and its ability to unite an entire region,” 108 Media chief executive officer Abhi Rastogi said.

“108 Media is excited to bring this series to audiences around the world and showcase the electric characters within JDT FC and Asian football.”