Celebrity preacher Ebit Lew in low spirits after thieves rob Elews Mart in Sungai Buloh

Ebit said that the crime took place in the early hours of this morning (September 3, 2020). — Pictures from Instagram/ebitlew

PETALING JAYA, Sept 3 — Celebrity preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew was saddened to discover that his sundry shop Elews Mart had been robbed in the wee hours of this morning.

Ebit shared the news with his 3.6 million followers on Instagram and expressed hopes that the thieves would repent and learn their lesson.

“Feeling down after finding out that Elews Mart in Sungai Buloh was broken into at 3.30am today.

“We have CCTV recordings of two men wearing helmets (entering the shop). Oh Allah, I can only confide my sadness and hardships to You.

“May You teach (the thieves) a lesson. I hope this will end up becoming a source of goodness and guidance,” Ebit wrote.

A photo of an empty cash register was included in the post but Ebit did not specify the exact amount of losses resulting from the robbery.

Ebit’s followers showed sympathy in the comments section and urged him to stay strong in the face of adversity.

“Come on Malaysians. If you want money, work hard instead of taking other people’s things,” said one user.

“Ustaz is a strong person and that’s why Allah is testing you. I hope whatever was stolen from you is replaced with even bigger rewards,” wrote another.

Known for his charitable deeds, Ebit started Elews Mart to ease the burden of the needy by offering household essentials at affordable prices.

He announced plans to start an Elews Mart chain in June as a way of giving back to the community and has since opened 10 branches across the Klang Valley.