Love for Merdeka has Perak nasi lemak seller decorating car with Jalur Gemilang for past 10 years

Nasi lemak seller Taza Alang Ibrahim bought a second hand Proton Iswara Aeroback 10 years ago and decorated it with the Malaysian flag of various sizes. ― Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 28 ― Nasi lemak seller Taza Alang Ibrahim takes the Jalur Gemilang seriously.

So much so that he bought a second hand Proton Iswara Aeroback 10 years ago and decorated it with the Malaysian flag of various sizes.

The 60-year-old said he spent RM3,000 to buy the car from his brother-in-law in Kedah.

“I then invested another RM500 to do up the car,” he said.

Speaking to Malay Mail when met at his home at Medan Klebang Prima in Chemor, Taza said it was his way of showing his patriotism for the country.

“My family was also very supportive of my efforts,” he said, adding that every year, he spends hundreds of ringgit to change tattered flags.

Taza's uniquely decorated car is only taken for a spin around Ipoh once a year during Merdeka Day.

“I will also participate in parades if there are invites,” he said, adding that other days, the car is kept in his garage and the engine started up once a month.

Taza said it pained him to see people being disrespectful to the national flag such as hanging it upside down.

“I am also sad when the people do not put up the national flags at their homes during Merdeka.”

Taza says he spends hundreds of ringgit to change tattered flags every year.

Besides Taza’s car, residents at Medan Klebang Prima are also showing off their love for the country.

The rukun tetangga (RT) has decorated their housing area in conjunction with Merdeka.

RT treasurer Azmi Ramli said they have been decorating their housing estate for the past 10 years in conjunction with Merdeka.

“Taza's decorated car is an added attraction to the housing area,” said the 54-year-old retired soldier.

This year, the RT also put up a replica of cannon using recyclables.

“It is to signify the people united in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.”