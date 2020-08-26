Covid-19: Celebrate Merdeka in the new normal with these patriotic face masks

PETALING JAYA, Aug 26 – With all major events in 2020 marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, Merdeka celebrations this year will be one that is vastly different from previous years.
While social gatherings and the National Day parade are out of the question for Malaysians to usher in the nation’s 63rd year of independence, one thing is for sure, masks are here to stay.
So if you’re looking for a way to wear your national pride on your sleeve (in this case, your face), here are some homegrown labels offering reusable face masks with a patriotic spin.
Melinda Looi x Tom Abang Saufi
It is August! Merdeka ! Merdeka ! Time to get ready to celebrate our Unity, Peace and Love! National Day month.. Here, Melinda is showing you how to use the #unitymasks in two different ways. Get yours now from www.unitymasks.my and www.melindalooi.com (look for Unitymasks) or go to Shopee and Lazada online (search for Unitymasks). #Unitymasks #tomabangsaufi #melindalooi #NationalDay #MalaysiaDay #Merdeka #Independenceday #Malaysia #Malaysiaboleh #maskon #Thankyoufrontliners #FrontlinersMasks #StateMasks Melinda is wearing @Melindalooirtw Cruise 2020 collection, an easy and light shift dress which u can find on www.melindalooi.com and it is on half price now. It comes in blue and green too. Check it out! #HappyShopping
Bangsar-based designer Melinda Looi has teamed up with Sarawakian designer Datuk Tom Abang Saufi for a range of Merdeka-themed fabric face masks.
The Unity Masks are available in a variety of designs including the Jalur Gemilang and all the state flags.
The designers will also be donating 10 per cent of sales proceeds to charities in Malaysia.
They are priced at RM29.90 for a pack of two, available on Melinda Looi’s website, Shopee and Lazada.
Projek 57 x Earth Heir
“Our future depends on how well many different kinds of people can live and work together.”- Malaysia’s Father of Independence, Tunku Abdul Rahman Let’s uphold unity and embrace the diversity of this beautiful nation. 🇲🇾 With this Projek 57 X Earth Heir Tunku Mask, we hope to inspire pride in all who live in this land with values of celebrating one another. That our strength is in our diversity. We are so proud of these masks and the people we work with. The embroidery is done by a very talented Refugee artisan who uses free hand embroidery for the Tunku image. He has a manual embroidery machine (without computerisation) which he then uses to craft each image of Tunku. 👉Stitched by refugee tailors living in Malaysia in a workshop sanitized according to WFTO standards 👉Each piece is certified Fair Trade by the World Fair Trade Organisation 👉Comes with a pocket to insert filters, refer to poster for filter choices and effectiveness 👉Hijab/Turban-friendly 👉Measurements: Adult: (W) 21 cm x (H) 15.5 cm Shop now at: https://earthheir.com/collections/fair-trade-refugee-made-reusable-face-mask/products/projek-57-x-earth-heir-tunku-mask #EarthHeir #projek57 #UnityMask #EarthHeirXProjek57 #makakami #fairtrade #fairtradecertified #reusablemask #unityindiversity #malaysia #madeinmalaysia
Conscious lifestyle brand Earth Heir and Projek 57 are spotlighting Malaysia’s first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman in their Merdeka collaboration.
The reusable fabric mask which aims to promote unity by embracing our diversity features the embroidered silhouette of the father of independence, handmade by a refugee artist.
Each piece is hijab and turban-friendly and is also certified fair trade by the World Fair Trade Organisation.
Retails for RM30 on Earth Heir’s website.
Radzuan Radziwill
repost // KDYMM RAJA PERMAISURI AGONG SERLAH SEMANGAT PATRIOTISME Oleh Putera Falliq Hakim Suhairi KUANTAN, 14 OGOS 2020, Meskipun bulan kemerdekaan baru memasuki minggu kedua hari ini ia bukan penghalang kepada Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia Seri Paduka Baginda Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah untuk menzahirkan semangat patriotisme yang begitu mendalam dalam jiwa baginda. Semua itu dizahirkan baginda apabila berkenan memakai pelitup muka berlatarkan jalur gemilang ketika berangkat bercemar duli mengiringi Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah pada Majlis Santapan Hari Raya Aidiladha 2020 Yayasan Pahang, di sini, hari ini. Pelitup muka rekaan Datuk Radzwan Radzwill itu dihasilkan dengan cetakan menyerupai jalur gemilang dan mempunyai tiga lapisan berserta filter non woven yang menepati piawaian yang ditetapkan Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia (KKM). Baginda memperlihatkan semangat cintakan negara yang amat tinggi dan diibaratkan sebagai tanda kasih sayang baginda kepada rakyat Malaysia serta harapan baginda agar seluruh rakyat terus memakai pelitup muka dimana jua mereka berada bagi membendung penularan wabak COVID-19. Disediakan oleh Unit Komunikasi Dan Media Pahang (UKOMP) DAULAT TUANKU #MajuTerusPahang #Pahang1st #PahangGo #merdekafacemask
Fashion designer Datuk Radzuan Radziwill’s Merdeka Face Mask takes its cue from the Jalur Gemilang and one of the country’s most iconic textiles, batik.
The designer’s collaboration with Gempak was recently seen on the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.
It also comes in a tie-dye version featuring the colours of the Malaysian flag.
Priced at RM20 or RM35 for both designs, each three-ply mask comes with three pieces of non-woven filters and one plastic hook mask extension.
Visit Radzuan Radziwill’s website for more details.
Variante
The Variante Merdeka mask features a batik print on one side and the Jalur Gemilang on the other, making it a great choice for indecisive types.
Like most reusable masks, this one comes with a filter pocket and retails for RM29.
Variante customers are entitled to a free Merdeka mask for purchases RM250 and above at any of the brand’s boutiques.
Click here to place an order.
La Sports
MERDEKACOVID19 SPECIAL EDITION‼️ *RAIKAN KEMERDEKAAN TAHUN INI DENGAN LEBIH SELAMAT, LEBIH BERGAYA DAN LEBIH WOW!* Promo limited edition MerdekaCovid19! Ready stock! 500pcs Booked ! Ready to open your Box 📦! wasap.my/+60127749747/merdekaEdisicovid19 Washable 3ply Mask dari LA Sports Malaysia di reka khas bagi mengenang dan menjadikan 31 Ogos 2020 sebagai tarikh keramat bagi kita rakyat Malaysia menentang Covid19 #KitaMestiMenang #merdekacovid19 #merdekachallenge #sayabakalpemenang
Modest sportswear brand La Sports came up with a limited-edition Merdeka face mask as its very own way of battling the pandemic.
The special edition three-ply masks feature the Malaysian flag, the hibiscus flower and the words ‘Merdeka Coronavirus Covid-19’ to commemorate what can be described as a very strange year.
The washable three-layer masks are entirely made in Malaysia and is priced at RM39.
Further discounts apply for bulk purchases.
Click here to order.