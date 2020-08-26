Covid-19: Celebrate Merdeka in the new normal with these patriotic face masks

Malaysians wear Merdeka-themed reusable face masks by fashion designer Radzuan Radziwill. — Picture from Instagram/Radzuan Radziwill

PETALING JAYA, Aug 26 – With all major events in 2020 marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, Merdeka celebrations this year will be one that is vastly different from previous years.

While social gatherings and the National Day parade are out of the question for Malaysians to usher in the nation’s 63rd year of independence, one thing is for sure, masks are here to stay.

So if you’re looking for a way to wear your national pride on your sleeve (in this case, your face), here are some homegrown labels offering reusable face masks with a patriotic spin.

Melinda Looi x Tom Abang Saufi

Bangsar-based designer Melinda Looi has teamed up with Sarawakian designer Datuk Tom Abang Saufi for a range of Merdeka-themed fabric face masks.

The Unity Masks are available in a variety of designs including the Jalur Gemilang and all the state flags.

The designers will also be donating 10 per cent of sales proceeds to charities in Malaysia.

They are priced at RM29.90 for a pack of two, available on Melinda Looi’s website, Shopee and Lazada.

Projek 57 x Earth Heir

Conscious lifestyle brand Earth Heir and Projek 57 are spotlighting Malaysia’s first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman in their Merdeka collaboration.

The reusable fabric mask which aims to promote unity by embracing our diversity features the embroidered silhouette of the father of independence, handmade by a refugee artist.

Each piece is hijab and turban-friendly and is also certified fair trade by the World Fair Trade Organisation.

Retails for RM30 on Earth Heir’s website.

Radzuan Radziwill

Fashion designer Datuk Radzuan Radziwill’s Merdeka Face Mask takes its cue from the Jalur Gemilang and one of the country’s most iconic textiles, batik.

The designer’s collaboration with Gempak was recently seen on the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

It also comes in a tie-dye version featuring the colours of the Malaysian flag.

Priced at RM20 or RM35 for both designs, each three-ply mask comes with three pieces of non-woven filters and one plastic hook mask extension.

Visit Radzuan Radziwill’s website for more details.

Variante

The Variante Merdeka mask features a batik print on one side and the Jalur Gemilang on the other, making it a great choice for indecisive types.

Like most reusable masks, this one comes with a filter pocket and retails for RM29.

Variante customers are entitled to a free Merdeka mask for purchases RM250 and above at any of the brand’s boutiques.

Variante owner and founder Leslie Variyan wears his label’s two-sided mask. — Picture courtesy of Variante

Click here to place an order.

La Sports

Modest sportswear brand La Sports came up with a limited-edition Merdeka face mask as its very own way of battling the pandemic.

The special edition three-ply masks feature the Malaysian flag, the hibiscus flower and the words ‘Merdeka Coronavirus Covid-19’ to commemorate what can be described as a very strange year.

The washable three-layer masks are entirely made in Malaysia and is priced at RM39.

Further discounts apply for bulk purchases.

Click here to order.