Covid-19: Penang siblings praised for collecting littered face masks to reduce health risks

Vasugi and her brother, Suriya has been helping their community by picking up littered face masks. —Picture via Facebook/VasugiRamasamy

PETALING JAYA, August 18 — Penang siblings Vasugi Ramasamy and Suriya Kuppusamy were concerned about used face masks littered around their neighbourhood.

As a result, the duo who stay in the Sungai Bakap area, started the initiative to collect face masks littered about, armed with their own appropriate ‘work gear’ in face masks, gloves, and plastic bags.

Some of the areas that they have also covered in collecting the littered face masks include the Sungai Bakap Post Office, outside the Sungai Bakap Hospital and also around the Parit Buntar area.

Vasugi also said in her Facebook page that their purpose of starting this cleaning initiative was to reduce the spread of any germs, bacteria and viruses especially in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

Face masks that the duo have collected around the Sungai Bakap and Parit Buntar area. — Picture via Facebook/VasugiRamasamy

“We don’t know if senior citizens or young children who are living among us have strong immune systems or not to protect themselves against the Covid-19 virus.

“Some of them might even be vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is why it is important for us to not litter our face masks everywhere.”

She also wrote that the whole world is livingin trying times with the pandemic and as such everyone is advised to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

Her Facebook post has already garnered 400 over likes with many praising Vasugi and her brother for going all out to make this initiative happen.

Others, on the other hand, were disappointed to see the result of the collection by selfish litterbugs.