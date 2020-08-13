Man from India celebrates housewarming with late wife’s life-size silicone statue (VIDEO)

A lifelike statue of Madhavi sitting on a couch at the housewarming ceremony. — Twitter screengrab

PETALING JAYA, Aug 13 — A widower from India surprised his guests with a life-size silicone statue of his late wife at his newly-constructed home at a housewarming ceremony recently.

Karnataka-based businessman Shrinivas Gupta unveiled the incredibly lifelike statue at his new residence in Koppal in memory of his late wife Madhavi.

Shrinivas lost his wife Madhavi in a fatal car accident in 2017.

Pictures from the ceremony have since gone viral across social media and has made several headlines in both local and international media.

Speaking to Asia News International, the 57-year-old industrialist said his new residence was Madhavi’s dream home, therefore the family wanted to have his wife at his new home.

“It's a great feeling to have my wife again at my home as this was her dream home.”

Shrinivas also said that the statue was built over a period of one year by artist Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru.

He added that the artist used silicone for the statue for durability.

“Our artist suggested me to have a silicone statue instead of the wax statue as we live in Koppal which is a hot place, and the air-conditioning can’t be on all the time to maintain the wax.

“So as per the suggestion, we got the silicone statue prepared,” he said.

Based on the photos circulating online, the statue is an exact replica of Madhavi sitting on a couch and decked up in a bright saree and gold jewellery.



