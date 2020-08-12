Tech tycoon John McAfee claims he was arrested in Norway for wearing lacy ‘thong mask' (VIDEO)

John McAfee who refused to don the medically-certified mask claimed he was arrested by authorities in Norway. — Picture via Twitter/@officialmcafee

PETALING JAYA, August 12 — Tech millionaire John McAfee claimed he was arrested in Norway for wearing a “thong mask” instead of a proper medically-certified face mask.

McAfee, 74, who has built one of the biggest antivirus companies to date, wrote on Twitter on Monday that his thong mask is the safest mask available and had refused to wear the medically-certified type after being insisted by authorities.

My Coronavirus mask is the problem.



I am insisting it is the safest available and I'm refusing to wear anything else -- for my health's sake.



Authority!?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/w4MRBWPycH — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 10, 2020

According to Daily Mail, his wife, Janice McAfee took over his Twitter account a few hours later to say that her husband was arrested while she was detained.

She also revealed that she also wore a thong mask but authorities had only arrested John.

He was not arrested for wearing the thong as a mask. He was arrested for refusing to replace it with a "medically certified" over the ear mask.



I refused as well. But they chose to arrest John, and leave me be. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 10, 2020

.@theemrsmcafee for John:



John was arrested. I'm detained.



Jail would be more fun. pic.twitter.com/f1orfZwjPV — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 10, 2020

She also stood behind his choice of the thong mask.

“His thong mask doesn’t recycle his exhaled carbon dioxide like over the ear masks type.

“Masks stop bacteria. Not viruses people!

“He was arrested for what he believes. Thank you my love.”

His thong mask:



It doesn't recycle his exhaled carbon dioxide, like over the ear masks.

(Breathing impaired people are exempt from wearing masks because masks impair respiration).



Masks stop bacteria. Not viruses people!



He was arrested for what he believes.

Thank you my love. pic.twitter.com/Vm7ZjyR6bz — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 10, 2020

In another video that she had posted where she is seen sitting in a flight, she said that she received instructions from her husband to head home and wait for his arrival.

I'm following John's instructions and heading back.



He assured me he would be released. pic.twitter.com/FOFejoXLEs — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 10, 2020

“You’ll be hearing from him in a few hours. In the meantime, I’m headed home and hopefully we will be hearing from him in a few hours.”

In the latest update on McAfee’s development, the 74-year-old wrote that he has been back in Belarus since yesterday.

“I cannot speak publicly about my fun and games yesterday, regrettably, but after a few hours of sleep, I will be back with my usual stream of consciousness.

“Good to be back,” he wrote.

His social media has also been flooded with mixed responses from social media users with some relieved that he was back home while others were mocking his eccentric thong mask.

One user wrote : “John McAfee will be able to auction that thong mask for much more and they should display the thong mask at the McAfee museum.”

Others on the other hand wrote that they were happy to see him free and back home.