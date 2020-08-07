N. Sembilan bank officer applauded for helping out elderly to her car by using an office chair

A CIMB Bank officer in Bahau, Apak, has been applauded online for his effort in helping out an elderly lady. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Annida Ammar

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 – A bank officer from Bahau, Negri Sembilan was applauded by social media users for his outstanding service towards an elderly lady.

Photos of him helping out the lady to her car by pushing her using an office chair were shared on a Facebook group called Bahau Town.

The photos were shared by the elderly lady’s daughter, Annida Ammar as an appreciation post towards the bank officer known only as “Apak”.

“Congratulations CIMB Bahau for easing my mother's transaction,” she posted.

“At first, Apak told me that he was getting my mother a ‘wheelchair’ to help her out and I thought he was talking about a real wheelchair.”

“As it turns out, it was a wheeled chair (office chair). Just look at the effort that he’s gone through to help out the situation, I’m truly grateful for it.”

Apak is well known by the town folks and he was admired by many. — Screenshot from Facebook/ Annida Ammar

As it turns out, Apak who works as a bank officer at CIMB in Bahau, is well known by the town folks and admired by many for his hardworking nature.

“We all love Apak! Apak is the best,” commented Facebook user, Tyra Kinsella on the post.

“Congratulations to Apak! Apak and the other CIMB Bahau’s staff were all amazing,” commented another user, Hilyati Mohamad.

“Apak is the best, he loves to help out with any problems at CIMB Bahau. May Allah repay him for his efforts,” said another user, Kak Ma.

The heartwarming post has garnered over 1,000 likes and has been shared 28 times since it was posted last Wednesday with most of the users commending Apak’s effort.

Besides that, one user was also seen asking about Annida’s mother's condition where she replied that her mother suffered from cervical cancer and her body is weak as she had just come out of an operation and she had gone to the bank to withdraw some money.