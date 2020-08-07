Margaret Atwood to release new poetry collection in November

'Dearly' will mark Atwood’s first book of poetry in over a decade. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 7 — The Canadian novelist has announced that she will release her new collection of poetry, Dearly, on November 10.

While many are familiar with Atwood for her bestselling novels The Handmaid’s Tale and The Testaments, she has published several collections of poetry over the years.

Dearly will mark Atwood’s first book of poetry in over a decade, following 2007’s The Door.

In The Door, Atwood explored autobiographical themes like authorial fame and the drive to produce writing, as well as environmental issues and the horrors of contemporary life.

According to publisher and HarperCollins imprint Ecco Press, Dearly “brings together many of her most recognisable and celebrated themes, but distilled — from minutely perfect descriptions of the natural world to startlingly witty encounters with aliens, from pressing political issues to myth and legend.”

“In poem after poem, [Atwood] casts her unique imagination and unyielding, observant eye over the landscape of a life carefully and intuitively lived,” the publisher said in a statement, adding that the book will be appreciated by “fans of her novels and poetry readers alike.”

Atwood will narrate the audiobook of her new book of poetry, although details about the project will be announced in the coming months.

Aside from releasing her first collection of poetry in over a decade, Atwood has recently contributed to the anthology Tales of Two Planets: Stories of Climate Change and Inequality in a Divided World.

The book, compiled by American writer and editor John Freeman, featured additional contributions by the likes of Lauren Groff, Edwidge Danticat, Mohammed Hanif, Chinelo Okparanta and Eka Kurniawan. — AFP-Relaxnews