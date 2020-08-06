Klang mother with tumour, sick husband gets job peeling onions after selling RM1 nasi lemak

Roob Ganesan's friend, Adibah Atiqah, giving Mahamachumy a sack of onions to be peeled August 4, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Roob Ganesan

PETALING JAYA, Aug 6 — Mahalachumy Prabhakara, 52, was diagnosed with a chest tumour three years ago.

Since then, life has been difficult for her as her husband who has heart problems is unable to work and she has two children aged 11 and 12 who are still schooling.

Mahalachumy who stays in Klang told MalayMail that things went downhill during the movement control order (MCO) as she was laid-off from her factory job and had to find another source of income.

In March, she sold nasi lemak packets that were made by her friend for RM1 each and for 50 nasi lemak packets sold, she would receive RM15.

On better days, she would receive RM30 daily if she sold 100 packets but those days don’t come by so often.

“It was difficult to survive with RM15 a day, as I also need to pay a monthly rental of RM350 coupled with electricity bills, and other house expenses.

“Since my diagnosis, I can’t do a lot of heavy work as before, so small chores are still manageable for me.

“I would usually sell the nasi lemak packets outside my flats in Taman Sentosa from 6.30am to 12pm everyday.

Mahalachumy used to sell nasi lemak packets outside her flats in Taman Sentosa, Klang. — Picture courtesy via Twitter/RoobGanesan

“But it was difficult as there were days where my friend did not make nasi lemak and that meant I too didn’t have any income for the day.”

The 52-year-old, who has left anterior chest wall tumour, was initially seeking treatment in Serdang Hospital but is now going for her medical check-ups in Klang Hospital as it is nearer and easier for her to commute to the hospital.

Two days ago, social media user Roob Ganesan, 34, posted about Mahalachumy's story on Twitter and decided to help her.

He also told MalayMail that he roped in his friend, Adibah Atiqah who works in a fast food restaurant to help her get a job to peel onions that would fetch her a steady income of RM50 a day as compared to selling the nasi lemak packets.

“All I need to do is peel four sacks of onions that would be sent to my house on a daily basis.

“I am so grateful that Roob decided to help me get this job so I can pay my house bills,” Mahalachumy said.

Anyone who is keen to help Mahalachumy can contact her at 017-2545092.