National Art Gallery to close for major renovation from next month until October 2021

The National Art Gallery is closing its doors for major renovation work starting September 2020 until October 2021 — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Balai Seni Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, August 5 – The National Art Gallery located in Jalan Tun Razak is closing for major renovation work starting from next month, after operating for 20 years.

In a press release, the National Art Gallery states it will be going through a huge scale renovation involving the replacement of roofs and the air conditioning system, centered around the main gallery.

The renovation work will be done according to the specifications by the Public Works Department.

The renovation project is expected to be done in a year with completion scheduled for October 2021.

Taking into consideration the effect of Covid-19 pandemic which has resulted in a drop in the number of their visitors, it is hoped the renovation project will offer a new image of the National Art Gallery once it is reopened to the public.

Although the main gallery will be closed, the National Art Gallery will continue programs and exhibitions through their branch in Langkawi and other locations working in cooperation with them throughout the nation.

According to the National Art Gallery head director Amerrudin Ahmad, the renovation project will solve the leakage and water absorption problems to ensure the safety of the national art collections and exhibitions.

Besides working on the main gallery, the renovation project also includes upgrading the gallery café and shop alongside upgrading the Galeri Himpunan Tetap exhibition space.

“However, we will still organise art programs with the public by focusing on the recovery plans according to the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“Among the plans are the RMCO Covid-19 programme, up-skilling and reskilling programme, residential and artist’s studio, rural arts experience programs with the help from our partners and community around the nation,” he said.

Besides that, the public can also surf to GoGallery to enjoy interactive visual arts exhibitions and more.