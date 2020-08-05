Multilingual customer experience hub Globee to increase headcount in Malaysia

Everise founder and CEO Sudhir Agarwal said Globee expects to increase its local headcount to 740 by year-end. — Courtesy photo from Everise KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Globee, a next-generation multilingual customer experience hub, expects to increase its local headcount to 740 by year-end.

A joint venture between Everise and UBASE, Globee experienced almost 250 per cent revenue growth year to year on May 30 2020.

Founder and CEO of Everise Sudhir Agarwal said while Covid-19 forced everyone to work from home, they were ready to do so.

“That has us well-positioned to continue growth in this uncertain economic environment,” he said in a statement.

Everise moved 90 per cent of its 12,000 strong global workforce onto a secure Desktop as a Service (Daas), work at home ([email protected]) solution in under two weeks during March 2020.

“We are a people-first company that has entrepreneurship and innovation in our DNA. It is critical that we live these values during a crisis to offer a superior brand experience,” added Sudhir.

Globee is a next-generation multilingual customer experience hub. — Courtesy photo from Everise For Everise, Malaysia is the ideal place to house a service centre that offers support in all Asian languages.

The country’s weather and geography attract native speakers from all across Asia to live here, such as over 50% of the company’s customer experience (CX) champions in Malaysia come from North Asia (Japan, Taiwan and Korea).

This means that from Malaysia, Everise can deliver support for Asia’s logistics, gaming, consumer electronics and fintech companies.

Everise is also well regarded as an employer, with the CEO scoring a highly positive 94 per cent on Glassdoor.

If you are interested in working with Everise, visit weareeverise.com