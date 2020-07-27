Celebrity preacher Ebit Lew launches free ambulance and hearse van service for those who can’t afford it

The popular Muslim preacher says the ambulance will be managed by volunteers and is completely free of charge. — Pictures from Facebook/Ebit Lew

PETALING JAYA, July 27 — Known for his charitable deeds, celebrity preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew’s latest act of kindness comes in the form of emergency vehicles for the needy.

The popular religious preacher, whose real name is Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew @ Lew Yun Pau, took to Facebook recently to announce a free ambulance service for the less fortunate.

Lew wrote in the post that the ambulance will be managed by volunteers on duty and is completely free of charge.

“My dream is to give something to others, the fate of our lives is not the same,” he said.

“Our job is to help those in difficult times and those in need as much as we can.

According to Lew, the ambulance also doubles up as a hearse van (van jenazah) to be used nationwide.

“Almost every day someone who passes away needs the van to be sent from Kuala Lumpur to across Malaysia,” he said of its purpose.

“We will take care of the petrol and travel arrangements, there are no charges to the family.”

In his post, Lew said he purchased a Toyota van which was modified at Imarah Auto, thanking those who made his latest project possible.

He added that those in need of an ambulance or hearse van but aren’t able to afford it can call 011-7078 7900.

Lew’s post received 197,000 reactions, 7,000 comments and 14,000 shares since its posting on Friday.

“You’re such an extraordinary human being, thanks to your sincerity and generosity, those in difficulty are now smiling,” Facebook user Jessy Yuns wrote.

“The best, it’s so rare to find a preacher who is so kind-hearted and noble,” added Ravindran Sathiaseelan.

“I love seeing how you help those who are less fortunate,” wrote Aniza Lyla.

Lew previously made headlines and received praises for opening his own convenience store, ElewsMart, which aims to give back to the community by offering customers cheap prices along with plans for food banks to serve the needy.