Semporna offers attractive holiday packages for domestic tourists

Beautiful scenery from the top of Bohey Dulang in Semporna Island July 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

SEMPORNA, July 24 — Known for its marine treasures and as an international resort island, Semporna offers a vast of budget and attractive holiday packages for domestic tourists.

Most resort operators here offer holiday packages at reasonable prices, especially for divers and marine life lovers, to restore economic and tourism activities following the “lockdown” for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Borneo Divers & Sea Sport (Sabah) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Admund Looh said the company is offering promotional packages for up to 50 per cent discount from normal price for divers and non-divers with a minimum booking of six people.

“The package for a three-day two-night stay at Borneo Divers Mabul Resort includes accommodation, food and drink, transportation and diving activities in Mabul or Kapalai,” he told Bernama during a familiarisation visit to Semporna.

The visit was organised by the Sabah Tourism Association, with the cooperation of Sabah Tourism Malaysia and MASwings recently.

Looh hoped that the holiday package offered by the company would attract more Malaysians to make Semporna their holiday destination, in line with the government’s ‘Travel Domestic’ campaign.

Meanwhile, Pulau Sipadan Resort & Tours Sdn Bhd corporate marketing manager Ronney Cyrol Lo said they are offering special packages for domestic tourists.

“We have never had special packages for local tourists (from Sabah), but this time, we are offering a two-day one night stay for them at Sipadan-Kapalai Dive Resort,” he said, adding that the special package is available until Sept 30.

Meanwhile, Semporna Tourism Association chairman Jamilah Ang said apart from engaging in scuba activities, tourists could also go snorkeling or island hopping to the Tun Sakaran Marine Park, which comprises Pulau Bohey Dulang, Pulau Mantabuan and Pulau Sibuan.

The Mabul, Kapalai and Sipadan islands, which are located nearby, offer beautiful view of marine life for underwater lovers.

Semporna assistant district officer Hafizul Hafiz Ladja Hassan said Semporna is ready to receive post-Covid-19 tourists.

“This confidence is based on the adherence by industry players to the prescribed standard operating procedure (SOP),” he added.

He said based on statistics, Semporna recorded tourist arrivals of about 900,000 people last year. — Bernama