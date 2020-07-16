US comedians hand out free face masks on California beach, end up being told off by the public (VIDEO)

Comedians Chad Kroeger and JT Parr failed to convince people in Huntington Beach to wear masks. — Screen capture via YouTube/Chad Goes Deep

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Internet comedians Chad Kroeger and JT Parr found out the hard way that handing out free masks to their fellow Americans can be a controversial gesture.

The duo, best known for their satirical web series Chad Goes Deep, made a name for themselves with their unique brand of comedy that mocks social and political issues.

For their latest social experiment, Kroeger and Parr took to California’s Huntington Beach the aim of solving a mask shortage with a huge box of free masks in tow.

The residents at the beach town located some 56km away from Los Angeles have a reputation of being anti-mask and even protested the statewide lockdown in May, according to US media outlets.

Their attempts to distribute free face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic were met with disdain when they hit Main Street.

Reactions from the public, documented in a five-minute video, ranged from hostile behaviour and constant admonishments to getting chased away from the beach and f-bombs hurled at them.

“They’re killing us,” one woman claimed when asked why she refused to wear a mask.

“I don’t know if anybody has ever explained to you that breathing your own carbon monoxide is not healthy.”

The clip which was posted on Tuesday shows the pair walking around the beach offering free masks to help curb the Covid-19 virus.

“Guys, we’ve got a cure for the mask shortage.

“We’ve got masks! If anyone needs a mask, we’ve got ‘em,” they announced.

But only a few took their free masks.

Many others gave the lads disapproving looks with one man even asking the comedians if they were high on marijuana.

Another man, when approached by the boys, confidently informed them that “saltwater kills this s**t, you breathe the saltwater it’s healthy”.

Some of the passersby they encountered who rejected their mask offer said the virus was a lie and that the pandemic was fabricated.

One angry cyclist even threatened physical violence after telling the comedians “You’re not taking my (expletive) rights.”

Kroeger told HuffPost that he surfs in Huntington Beach all the time and noticed that lots of people weren’t wearing masks.

“We figured this was ‘cause, like supply chains are all boned up, but then we realised people weren’t wearing them because they think they suck,” he said.

The clip has since gained more than 916,000 views.

Despite health experts around the world urging people to wear face masks to curb the spread of the virus, masks have become a political statement in the US.

The issue of mask-wearing is viewed as an attack on individual liberty by many conservatives and has become another symbol of the deepening political divide between the Democrats and Republicans.

US tops worldwide statistic for Covid-19 with a total of 3.48 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and over 138,000 fatalities.