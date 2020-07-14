ECM Libra Foundation allocates RM15 million in scholarships to support students from Asean countries amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

The ECM Libra Foundation is allocating RM15 million in scholarship to support students from ASEAN countries. — Photo courtesy of ecmlibrafoundation.com

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The ECM Libra Foundation has launched a RM15 million Asean Scholarship programme to support 50 students across Asean nations.

The scholarship is intended for students who are academically and culturally inclined to live up to their academic potential and it is open for 2020/2021 intake.

The foundation is offering 20 full scholarships and another 30 partial scholarships to students from year seven (10-year-old) onwards to attend Epsom College in Malaysia which happens to be the only international campus of the esteemed Epsom College in the United Kingdom.

The scholarship will also cover the school and boarding fees as well as six return flights a year to and from Kuala Lumpur.

Besides that, the scholarship is also aimed to help the low and middle income groups who are feeling the financial pressures from the Covid-19 pandemic apart from closing the educational gap for the underprivileged in the Asean region.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has brought upon tremendous health and financial impact across the world, leading to many sacrifices.” it said

“We believe this should not be at the expense of our future generation’s education – which has led to us expanding our fund to support Asean,” said ECM Libra Foundation co-founder Datuk Lim Kian Onn.

“Our efforts are to ensure no one is left behind, and we do hope this will open doors to deserving Asean students in the region.

”The ECM Libra Foundation’s scholarship programme also shares the same goal with the Asean Economic Community (AEC) which is to unify Asean economic strength as a single market to accelerate economic growth, social progress and cultural development in the region.”

“In the spirit of Asean, we believe that diversity is a strength.” ,” said fellow ECM Libra Foundation co-founder Datuk Kalimullah Hassan.

“And providing opportunities to brightest minds of Asean means uplifting social progress not just for our own country but for our neighbours too in the spirit of Prosper Thy Neighbour espoused by Asean.”

The ECM Libra Foundation which was established back in August 2004 has been one of the key players in supporting education for underprivileged Malaysians.

They have provided over RM50 million in student aid, grants, scholarships and donations to educational projects since its establishment and they have also funded scholars who are now accepted to top universities like Stanford University, Imperial College, Durham, King’s College and many more.

The Asean Scholarship programme is divided into four categories where two of them are under the Asean Bright Sparks which offers full scholarship for A-Level programme and the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) programme.

Meanwhile the other two are the partial scholarship under the Asean Partial Academic Scholarship programme and the Asean Partial Leadership Scholarship programme.

For more information on the ECM Libra Foundation Asean Scholarship programme, please visit https://www.ecmlibrafoundation.com/scholarships2020-21/