KL-based pharmacist comes out tops in global frontliners’ appreciation contest to win two-week holiday to Maldives

Malaysian pharmacist SS Tang beat 1,300 entries for a holiday at the Summer Island Maldives Resort. — Picture courtesy of Kaimoo Group

PETALING JAYA, July 13 — A random picture of a pharmacist about to dig in a bowl of ramen at a Japanese restaurant landed SS Tang a dream holiday to the Maldives.

The photo submitted by Tang’s friend, won the 25-year-old Klang woman a two-week vacation at the Summer Island Maldives Resort.

Tang said she was informed by the organiser — Kaimoo Group Maldives on July 2 of her win.

Expressing surprise over her win, Tang said no words could express her feelings.

“It is my dream holiday with sunset cruise, beach dinner, sandbank excursion and exciting water sports activities,” she told Malay Mail.

The picture that won pharmacist SS Tang a two-week holiday to the Maldives. — Picture courtesy of SS Tang

Tang, who is based in a pharmacy at Taman Tun Dr Ismail, said she would be taking a loved one for the trip of a lifetime although she has yet to decide when she would be going.

“This is the best surprise ever.”

According to the organiser, the contest was a token of appreciation for those who put their lives at risk in the fight against Covid-19.

“Frontline workers from around the world were eligible to submit or to be nominated by friends.”

Apart from two weeks of accommodation in a water villa for two adults at the resort, the prize also comes with two spa treatments.

Summer Island Maldives is a four-star resort in north Male atoll.