Social media users help honest man return cash to owner who lost it at Johor Baru petrol station

Shazwan Khalid found a bundle of cash while on his way to work at Ulu Tiram, Johor Baru on Wednesday. ― Picture via Facebook/Shazwan Khalid

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 ― A man successfully returned a bundle of money he found to its owner after he took to social media to ask for help in locating the person.

In the July 8 post, Shazwan Khalid said he found the money at the Ulu Tiram Petronas station in Johor Baru while on his way to work.

“Whoever dropped the money can private message me with one condition must tell me the exact amount.”

“For those thinking of trying their luck and guessing the amount, please don't as there is something else in the money,” he wrote.

Shazwan's initial post was later shared 2,000 times.

In his latest post, that was uploaded on Thursday night, Shazwan said he had successfully found the owner and had returned the money to him.

“The brother was very detailed in his chronology on how he lost the money. He told me when he realised he had lost the cash, he did not know what to do and had to look for other resources to look after his family,” wrote Shazwan, adding that the man had several children, including a newborn.

Thanking social media users for helping him to find the money's rightful owner, Shazwan said he went through great lengths to find the owner.

Shazwan Khalid (right) successfully returned the bundle of money he found at Ulu Tiram, Johor Baru to the owner after posting it on social media. ― Picture via Facebook/ Shazwan Khalid

Shazwan said some who messaged him were rude and started scolding him when he asked them questions to confirm the money belonged to them.

“For those who tried to get the money by cheating, my advice to you is repent.”

Shazwan's latest post had since been shared 697 times and had received over 3,600 reactions.

Santok Singh praised Shazwan for his honesty.

“Let's hope there are more of such people out there,” he commented while Hamidah Jalal wrote Shazwan was an inspiration for others to do good.