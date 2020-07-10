Doting daughter Marina Mahathir pens sweet post for dad’s 95th birthday

Marina said her father continues to show the wit and energy of a man in his 60s despite his age. — Picture from Facebook/marina.mahathir

PETALING JAYA, July 10 — Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir has shared a sweet birthday post dedicated to her father Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who turns 95 today.

“How is this guy 95?? Happiest birthday, Daddy!

“May you continue to enjoy the good health, energy, wit, and charm of a 65-year-old, InsyaAllah!” Marina wrote on Facebook this morning.

Along with her birthday wishes, Marina, also posted candid and comical photos of her dad who was all-smiles in a plaid button-up and his signature photochromic spectacles.

Her post has gotten over 6,500 reactions and more than 400 comments from fellow Malaysians who chimed in to wish the former prime minister many happy returns on his big day.

“A blessed birthday to Tun Mahathir. May the Almighty continue to bless you with good health, energy, strength, passion, and wisdom,” said Madeline Berma.

“Happy birthday, Tun. Wishing and praying for your continued good health, spirits, and long life. You are an inspiration to us all!” wrote Arman Joe Rashid.

Marina, who is the eldest child of Dr Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, often pens heartfelt entries about her parents during milestones such as their birthdays, wedding anniversaries, Father’s Day, and Mother’s Day.

Her posts offer Malaysians a look at the more personal side of Dr Mahathir, who is known for pushing Malaysia towards rapid modernisation and economic growth during his first stint as prime minister in the 1980s and 1990s.

He was later recognised as the oldest world leader when he became Malaysia’s seventh prime minister in 2018 at the age of 92.