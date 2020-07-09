Nilai Medical Centre sets up RM8m fund to help low and middle-income cancer patients

Nilai Medical CEO Jasmine Lau (right) with National Cancer Society Malaysia general manager and medical director Dr Murallitharan Munisamy. — Picture courtesy of Nilai Medical

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — A RM8 million fund has been set up by Nilai Medical Centre to assist low and middle-income cancer patients.

Called the NMCares Cancer Assistance Programme, the fund would be distributed over a period of five years.

Nilai Medical chief executive officer Jasmine Lau said it understood the struggles undergone by cancer patients and their families.

“Many are especially concerned about the financial commitment needed for their treatment. This is where we believe we can make a difference. We want Malaysians to know that when cancer strikes, they are not alone,” she said.

In a statement, Lau said the programme was an important expression of Nilai Medical's legacy as a pioneer and long-standing cancer treatment facility.

The programme was in collaboration with the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) to reach a broader spectrum of cancer patients needing financial assistance.

Lau also said a team has been assembled to ensure the best possible care management for cancer patients and their caregivers.

Called WeCare Ambassadors, they will serve as programme counsellors and key contact for patients with the NMCares Cancer Assistance Programme.

“The cancer journey is never easy. At Nilai Medical, aside from driving excellence in oncology, we wish to complement the treatment process with empathy and solidarity,” said Lau.

“This can reduce the anguish that patients are already going through. Making the journey ahead simpler, smoother and engaging can help patients focus on the treatment experience and stay positive. Certainly, quality holistic healthcare is what we aim to offer everyone who walks through our doors.”

NCSM general manager and medical director Dr Murallitharan Munisamy said it welcomed the opportunity to work with the centre.

“This initiative certainly supports our organisation’s mission to provide education, care and support services to cancer patients and their caregivers. With its long-term disbursement plan, we believe the programme is sustainable and will go a long way to help those in need,” he said.

The centre was previously known as the NCI Cancer Hospital before its expansion to a multi-disciplinary medical hospital.

It now caters to the comprehensive healthcare needs of the community and its team of experienced oncologists continue to offer quality care and the latest cancer treatment options.

Cancer patients who qualify for the NMCares Cancer Assistance Programme will be able to apply for assistance to cover costs for their radiotherapy treatment.

To mark the launch, Nilai Medical is offering complimentary Cancer Screening Package to 200 new patients on a first-come, first-served basis.

For details on the programme, contact WeCare Ambassadors at [email protected] or 010 – 219 9838 or visit www.nilaimc.com or “Like” their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/nilaimedcentre/