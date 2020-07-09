Malaysian bride in public online spat with prop maker after RM3,900 wedding decor falls short of promise

Siti Zulaikha said her actual wedding decorations (right) had failed to live up to the bridal boutique’s images on Instagram (left). — Pictures from Twitter/ctzzulaikha

PETALING JAYA, July 9 — A Malaysian newlywed called out a bridal boutique online after failing to resolve a months-long dispute over the quality of services she was provided.

The bride, known as Siti Zulaikha on Twitter, shared photos of the wedding decorations she was promised on Instagram and the actual result on her big day back in February.

Siti Zulaikha ended up getting a different couch, flowers, and backdrop decorations that left the ceiling exposed compared to the original design she had asked for.

“Expectations versus reality,” she wrote in a post that has been retweeted more than 2,200 times so far.

aku igt , aku sorg je kena kencing ngn bridal. . ramai lg org kena kencing rupanya lol 🤦🏻 ♀️ — Siti Zulaikha (@ctzzulaikha) July 3, 2020

The newlywed also claimed that the bridal boutique had failed to manage their schedule properly and turned up at her parents’ house after 12am on the night before her akad nikah ceremony to set up the decorations.

“It didn’t cross their mind that we would want to sleep and get some rest.

“I swear I spent the whole night before my akad nikah feeling angry.”

Her claims ignited a public spat between her and the bridal boutique’s prop maker on Twitter, who went by the name of Azuan.

Azuan hit back in an expletive-laden rant saying it was unfair for Siti Zulaikha to bring up these complaints five months after her wedding while alleging that the bride had no problems when asked about the decorations after they finished setting up.

Senasib laa kita tapi i bridal lain. Jahat betul org mcm ni. Kita Kahwin bukan setahun sekali. Bayar nak kerja mcm babi. Kuharapkan bunga yg di bagi taikkk!!😭 — farahman (@FarahMann) July 4, 2020

He also justified the quality of decorations by claiming that Siti Zulaikha’s parents’ house was too small to accommodate the original designs she requested.

“You gave us space that’s as big as a platform for washing dishes and now you want to complain. Please wake up,” Azuan wrote.

Siti Zulaikha later tweeted proof that she had expressed her concerns to the bridal boutique a few weeks after her wedding but did not receive an apology from them.

She went on to caution her followers to be careful when choosing a bridal boutique for their weddings and not to be taken in so easily by fancy images on social media.