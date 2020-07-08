Teatime during RMCO: Sunway Malls introduce ‘Have Tea Hour’ campaign with deals, discounts up to 50pc

Having those sinful delights during teatime just became that much better with Sunway Malls’ new teatime specials. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Malls.

PETALING JAYA, July 8 — Teatime has become a lot harder to enjoy in recent months with movement control order restrictions put in place because of Covid-19 to keep everyone safe.

Sunway Malls however is looking to make your trips to the mall more worthwhile with its new Have Tea Hour campaign.

The Have Tea Hour campaign will take place every weekday for the next two weeks. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Malls

Starting from July 6 till July 23, Sunway’s Have Tea Hour campaign will offer exclusive discounts and deals, from 3pm to 6pm, every weekday.

The ‘tea-riffic’ campaign is available at all Sunway Malls, comprising Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Putra, Sunway Giza, Sunway Velocity, Sunway Big Box, Sunway Citrine and Sunway Carnival.

With over 70 irresistible deals on offer from various participating outlets in each mall, there are numerous ways to satisfy those teatime cravings to get you out of that midday lull.

Sunway Malls chief operating officer Kevin Tan hopes that the campaign will not only make teatime more enjoyable for customers, but also easier for retailers and businesses alike.

“Through this specially crafted Have Tea Hour campaign, we hope to create value for our customers to enrich their experience throughout the day as they return to our malls,” said Tan.

“At the same time, this is a fantastic opportunity for retailers to entice customers and maximise sales during off-peak hours. So come one, come all, and enjoy Have Tea Hour with us!”

And there really are so many options to choose from the Have Tea Hour campaign, no matter what you feel like eating, as the variety of participating outlets cover bite-sized healthy snacks, traditional delights, refreshing beverages and even sugary treats for those with a sweet tooth.

Indulge in your favourite cuppa from as low as RM1, take a friend out with a “buy 1 free 1” deal or simply treat yourself on discounted goodies of up to 50 per cent off.

If you’re craving mouth-watering local delights, then you’re in luck as Ah Cheng Laksa and The Chicken Rice Shop will be offering you Malaysian favourites like assam laksa, roti canai, roti bakar and cucur udang from RM4.90.

It’s not just food that’s part of the exciting deals. — Picture via SunwayMalls.com

In case you’re looking for something a little different than your everyday meal, you can always try out intriguing durian pancakes from Sepiring from as low as RM5.50 or even dig into tantalising cakes and pastries from Secret Recipe.

Fancy something with a more North Asian flair? Sunway Malls has got you covered with a variety of Korean and Japanese cuisines on offer, from Mr.Dakgalbi to Dubuyo.

Sushi King, Sakae Sushi and Sushi Zanmai will also offer perfect bite-sized sushi snacks with 20 per cent off their teatime specials or having four plates of sushi for RM9.88 only.

And if you’re looking for something refreshing to keep you hydrated and cool in the sweltering Malaysian heat, you can grab an iced tea from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, or even an energising fruit smoothie from Boost Juice Bars.

You can even quench your thirst at other outlets like Dum Dum Thai Tea or Eninge Lemon Tea and enjoy deals such as buy 1 free 1 and have a second drink at RM1 only!

All Sunway Malls also adhere to strict health and safety measures as part of their Your Safe Space, Our Safe Space initiative, with over 4,000 CCTVs and thermal/temperature scanners, disinfection of major touchpoints every 45 minutes and even an “Order and Collect” location outside the mall to act as a drive-thru station.

Sunway Malls aims to remind customers to stick to the social distancing SOPs. — Picture via SunwayMalls.com

Social distancing officers will make sure everyone is following safety measures and guidelines, giving you one less thing to worry about when grabbing your teatime bite.

For more information on all the details of the promotions and deals on offer from Sunway Malls’ Have Tea Hour campaign, surf over to http://sunwaymalls.com/have-tea