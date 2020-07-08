Indonesian agriculture minister slammed for claiming eucalyptus necklace can 'kill' Covid-19 virus

Eucalyptus plants are a favourite snack for koalas and are known to have medicinal properties, although none are known to be linked to curing Covid-19. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, July 8 — Indonesia’s agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo has been the target of much criticism after he claimed that the ministry’s new antivirus necklace could “kill” Covid-19.

Last Friday, Syahrul said that the agriculture ministry’s Research and Development Department (Balitbangtan) had invented a eucalyptus-based necklace that could help prevent the transmission of Covid-19 and that the product will be mass-produced next month.

“From 700 species of eucalyptus, our lab tests showed that one kind can kill Covid-19. We are certain,” said Syahrul as reported by Tribunnews.com.

The necklace is just one of the four eucalyptus products developed by the ministry, which comprise roll-ons, balms and mini inhalers.

He also said that the necklace, which contains powdered eucalyptus sealed in a small plastic packaging, and the other products, also have other “extraordinary” healing abilities.

“We have tried it. If you use it for 30 minutes, it can kill 80 per cent of the virus. We also have the roll-on. So if you ever get cut by a knife, the wounds can be healed by applying the product,” said Syahrul.

He also claimed that the necklace gave him the confidence to visit crowded places and that he has used it multiple times already for work visits to inspect agriculture production.

Balitbangtan head Fadjry Djufry supported Syahrul’s claims as he said that prototypes were tested on 20 Covid-19 patients, who are also their employees, and that results showed high rates of recovery after using the products.

Fadjry, however, backtracked on his earlier claims on the efficacy of the product, now saying that it is merely a “health accessory” which can be used for aromatherapy.

“We used the antivirus label to lift the spirits of our researchers. But there is no antivirus claim there because the National Agency for Drug and Food Control classifies them as herbal products,” said Fadjry as reported by the Jakarta Post.

He added that the “Anti Virus Corona” label will be removed from the product and that it can still be used to remedy known symptoms of Covid-19, such as breathing difficulties.

The 'antivirus necklace' is claimed to be able to kill up to 80 per cent of the coronavirus in just 30 minutes. — Picture via Facebook/ Maria P

According to The Guardian, Indonesian health minister Terawan Agus Putranto — the man who said prayers kept the virus away when the country had zero recorded cases — has continued to back the necklace.

Terawan told Kompas TV that the necklace gives off a placebo effect and can indirectly make a person healthier, just by wearing it.

“Regarding the necklace, I haven’t thoroughly studied it. But what is most important is that if believing in the necklace raises one’s psychological mentality, then one’s immune system is raised too,” said Terawan.

“If there are a lot of worries, then one’s immune system is compromised. So it’s important to have a healthy immune system in facing Covid-19.”

The unsubstantiated claims about the “antivirus necklace” drew a lot of criticism from health experts in Indonesia, including Eijkman Institute of Molecular Biology deputy director Herawati Sudoyo, who voiced her scepticism about the product.

“We know that the world has not yet found a cure for the disease. I think it would be wise for us to not spread further claims to a panicked society,” she said as reported by the Jakarta Post on Sunday.

Herawati also said that it usually takes a “long time” to develop a drug or vaccine to cure a disease and that research on eucalyptus is not peer-reviewed and still at the basic level of molecular modelling.

Indonesia is currently facing an escalating outbreak, with the country recording over 66,000 cases and more than fatalities to date, although health professionals suggest that this is an underestimated figure.