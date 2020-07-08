George Town Festibal ‘Absolute Penang’ garners 44,000 Facebook users

One of the many performances shown during Absolute Penang. — Picture via Facebook/George Town festival

GEORGE TOWN, July 8 — One of the main highlights of the George Town Festival (GTF) showcased through Facebook live broadcast on July 7 received overwhelming response on social media.

In a statement today, state executive councillor for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage, Yeoh Soon Hin said the special virtual art and cultural programme called “Absolute Penang” had reached out to 44,000 Facebook users, received 12,000 viewers and was shared 230 times.

“As the nation adjusts to the new norm during the COVID-19 pandemic, the GTF is taking the festival online (this year),” he said.

He also said that more GTF programmes would be introduced in the near future, including virtual showcases, talks, workshops and a post-GTF bonus screening on July 26.

“The festival continues to make arts accessible to everyone – from the festival-goers to the art communities and the general public, regardless of age, ethnicity or background – while re-inventing the festival experience to create a never-before-seen virtual experience,” he added. — Bernama