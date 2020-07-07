Squeaky bum time: Museums battle it out to see who has the best butt in their collection

The ‘Best Museum Bum’ contest by England's Yorkshire Museum is part of its ongoing Curator Battle series that was launched during the Covid-19 lockdown. – Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Ever wondered what a bum contest between art museums would look like?

Thanks to the Yorkshire Museum, the art fraternity and art lovers have been sparring on Twitter as part of a hilarious ‘Best Museum Bum’ battle.

Since the lockdown began, the museum in York, England created a Curator Battle series featuring daily themes for museums around the world to display items from their collection on social media.

IT’S TIME FOR #CURATORBATTLE!💥



Today’s theme is #BestMuseumBum!



This cracking Roman marble statuette depicts an athlete at the peak of fitness! It may have decorated the town house of one of Eboracum’s wealthier residents. Has someone taken a bite out of this 🍑?



BEAT THAT!💥 pic.twitter.com/N3A6KYz339 — Yorkshire Museum (@YorkshireMuseum) June 26, 2020

The initial tweet received hundreds of retweets and 1,700 likes, quickly prompting other art museums to take part in the cheeky contest.

Zeus’s bottom is always a real crowd-pleaser, too. This bronze cast of a statue of the Greek god dates back to c.470 BC, and is about 2 metres tall #CURATORBATTLE pic.twitter.com/t8TNdhwvhD — Ashmolean Museum (@AshmoleanMuseum) June 26, 2020

#BestMuseumBum #CuratorBattle @YorkshireMuseum

Throughout her life, Meila Kairiūkštytė-Balkus was interested in the topic of femininity, which is reflected in her work "Elena I". Her sculptures are naturalistic, seeking to convey real rather than idealized forms of a woman. pic.twitter.com/QJfmB9gg9z — M. K. Čiurlionis National Museum of Art (@CiurlionisMus) July 1, 2020

The University of Aberdeen’s Museums and Special Collections had a tough time deciding which bum to nominate so it took the liberty to showcase a narrowed-down list.

In honour of our new most popular tweet here are some of our other #BestMuseumBum(s) that were on our shortlist. 🍑 (a thread)



This cracker is from the #AberdeenBestiary, who doesn't love a weaponised bum? (MS 24 f12r) 🐂💩 pic.twitter.com/bmjCprvMWt — Aberdeen Uni Museums and Special Collections (@uoacollections) June 29, 2020

Another #CURATORBATTLE Etty for #BestMuseumBum today, this time 'Man Lying Face Down'.



We like to think he's just been to the freezer and realised he ate the last Cornetto last night. And that he can't get the drawer back in and that the whole freezer needs defrosting ☀️ pic.twitter.com/7pJ9gfTVdN — Scarborough Museums (@SMTrust) June 26, 2020

York Art Gallery took things to the next level with a strange human-fish hybrid.

We raise your athlete and instead give you the bum of a drunken fish. Yes you heard me.



Made by Pamela Mei Yee Leung, it was part of a body of work which married animals and humans together to create mythological creatures with personalities. #BestMuseumBum #CuratorBattle pic.twitter.com/qUAa3NgGcG — York Art Gallery (@YorkArtGallery) June 26, 2020

Apart from museums, heritage properties such as Anglesey Abbey in Cambridgeshire and the official Twitter account for east of England’s national trust couldn't resist a pun or two.

Well, we don't want to be left behind. We think we've got to the bottom of it and this William Etty nude is the #BestMuseumBum pic.twitter.com/ExrNw2vzaE — Anglesey Abbey (@AngleseyAbbeyNT) June 26, 2020

Oh butt you haven't seen ours yet. We thought we'd take a crack at this week's #CURATORBATTLE with these peaches @AngleseyAbbey #BestMuseumBum. We can confirm that bottom dusting is an important part of our conservation work. pic.twitter.com/U5LZITXWPp — National Trust in the East (@East_England_NT) June 26, 2020

Even Japanese art was part of the conversation.

How about these bums of SUMO wrestlers in our collections? These bums were painted by Hokusai!! #CURATORBATTLE #BestMuseumBum #おうちで浮世絵 pic.twitter.com/DH4rAyQ8Xs — 太田記念美術館 Ota Memorial Museum of Art (@ukiyoeota) June 26, 2020

And apart from humans, some cleverly thought to include the natural world in the contest.

We don't think you can beat these two floofy butts, courtesy of rabbits Tommy and Bella in the Animal Walk 🐇🐰 #BestMuseumBum #CURATORBATTLE pic.twitter.com/sSjWJFjBXz — Horniman Museum and Gardens (@HornimanMuseum) June 29, 2020