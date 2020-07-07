Malay Mail

Squeaky bum time: Museums battle it out to see who has the best butt in their collection

Tuesday, 07 Jul 2020 11:44 AM MYT

BY MELANIE CHALIL

The ‘Best Museum Bum’ contest by England's Yorkshire Museum is part of its ongoing Curator Battle series that was launched during the Covid-19 lockdown. – Picture via Twitter
KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Ever wondered what a bum contest between art museums would look like?

Thanks to the Yorkshire Museum, the art fraternity and art lovers have been sparring on Twitter as part of a hilarious ‘Best Museum Bum’ battle.

Since the lockdown began, the museum in York, England created a Curator Battle series featuring daily themes for museums around the world to display items from their collection on social media.

 

 

The initial tweet received hundreds of retweets and 1,700 likes, quickly prompting other art museums to take part in the cheeky contest.

 

 

 

 

The University of Aberdeen’s Museums and Special Collections had a tough time deciding which bum to nominate so it took the liberty to showcase a narrowed-down list.

 

 

 

 

York Art Gallery took things to the next level with a strange human-fish hybrid.

 

 

Apart from museums, heritage properties such as Anglesey Abbey in Cambridgeshire and the official Twitter account for east of England’s national trust couldn't resist a pun or two.

 

 

 

 

Even Japanese art was part of the conversation.

 

 

 

 

And apart from humans, some cleverly thought to include the natural world in the contest.

 

 

 

 

 

