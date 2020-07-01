Nippon Paint Malaysia bags platinum award for the fifth time in prestigious Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand Awards 2020

Nippon Paint Malaysia won the platinum award in the prestigious Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand Awards 2020. — Picture by Nippon Paint Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, July 1 — Nippon Paint Malaysia was recently awarded its fifth consecutive platinum award in the paint category for the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand Awards 2020.

Judged based on the Trusted Brand Rating, the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand Awards 2020 is measured combining the average scores from the six pillars of trust and the number of people rating each brand, according to a statement.

The six pillars of trust are : Trustworthiness and Credibility, Quality, Value, Understanding of Customer Needs, Innovation, and Social Responsibility.

According to Nippon Paint Malaysia assistant general manager of marketing Datin Wong Meng Lee, she said that the team and her were honoured to receive this recognition from Malaysians who have been supporting the brand.

“This year has brought about unprecedented change to the current economic landscape due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Datin Wong Meng Lee said that Nippon Paint would continue bringing in cutting-edge paint technology through research and development. — Picture by Nippon Paint Malaysia

“As such, the outbreak has disrupted the way in which business normally works and this has led to businesses adapting to the new normal in order to continuously thrive during this challenging time.

“Challenging times however have presented opportunities for us to showcase our innovation in responding to the current consumer priorities while meeting the needs and demands of our stakeholders.”

Wong also said that Nippon Point would continue to strive forward in bringing cutting-edge paint technology by investing in its research and development initiatives.

Among its recent milestones also include the launch of its Indoor Wellness Programme, an educational campaign aimed at empowering Malaysian homeowners to improve overall air quality at home especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.