What's in the new Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection? (VIDEO)

Kendall has signed off on a makeup line for her sister's brand, Kylie Cosmetics. — Picture courtesy of Kylie Jenner / Instagram 2020 via AFP

LOS ANGELES, June 25 — Having collaborated with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner has teamed up with yet another member of her family, her fashion model sister Kendall, for another makeup collaboration. Vibrant eyes, tanned and glowing complexions, generous lips: Here is all you need to know about the new collection that will be available online on KylieCosmetics.com from tomorrow.

Launched by Kylie Jenner in 2015, the Kylie Cosmetics brand has been a huge success with entire collections sold in the blink of an eye. Over the past few months, the 22-year-old entrepreneur has been sharing her success with her family — not that they necessarily need her to — by calling on them to take part in various collaborations.

Hot on the heels of her big sister Kim Kardashian, who, by the way, also has her own cosmetics brand, KKW Beauty, it was the turn of Kylie's “soul sister” Kendall to create an entire makeup line for Kylie Cosmetics. All the indications are that the new collection will be a runaway success from the day of its launch on June 26.

Glowing and daring

Not surprisingly, the Jenner sisters have come up with a range of makeup essentials in a style that suits them: daring complexions, glitter and bronzers. Everything you need for a zero-blemish complexion, glowy touches and electric eyes.

The key piece of the collection is the eyeshadow palette with 15 pressed-powder shades in matte and iridescent finishes and especially brash colours (yellow, orange, pink, green, violet). Apparently, the palette was not always the subject of a consensus, at least at the outset, if the story told by Kylie on her Instagram account is to be believed.

Kylie explained that she was in disagreement with her sister over the number of matte finishes in the palette, and that she had to fight to save the three shimmers, although she also adds that she loves the final product.

Other products in the collection include a bronzer stick in several shades, glitter gel, matte lipstick, lip pencil and gloss. The Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection will be available on the brand's online store from tomorrow. — AFP-Relaxnews