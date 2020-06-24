RMCO: 1 Utama adds another RM1m to retail stimulus package to support shoppers, tenants

The popular shopping mall previously introduced an RM1 million stimulus package before the MCO to boost retail activity. — Picture courtesy of 1 Utama

PETALING JAYA, June 24 — 1 Utama Shopping Centre has injected an additional RM1 million into its retail stimulus packaging in a bid to support shoppers and tenants.

The popular shopping mall previously rolled out an RM1 million Retail Stimulus Package that was launched in March before the movement control order (MCO), bringing the package to a total of RM2 million.

The latest stimulus package will begin on Friday until July 26 as a response to the challenging period faced by Malaysian consumers and retailers.

“This marketing reward scheme is over and above the rental rebates we have given to all our eligible tenants.

“We believe that it is more effective and sustainable to complement rental relieves with more promotional and incentive schemes benefiting our loyal shoppers and patrons,” 1 Utama director Tan Sri Teo Chiang Kok said.

Phase two of 1 Utama’s Retail Stimulus Package comes in the form of RM1 million worth of Smart E-Cash Vouchers for ONECARD members that are personalised using intelligent data and digital shopping insights.

“We are adopting the use of cutting edge technology and big data to match shoppers with their favourite stores and favourite purchases in 1 Utama based on their shopping patterns, needs and likes for us to effectively give them targeted vouchers ranging from RM5 to RM50 that we know will be useful to them.

“Our smart E-cash Vouchers are highly personalised to attune our marketing and ultimately to maximise customer experience,” added 1 Utama ONECARD senior manager Julia Kong.

The e-cash vouchers, which are fully funded by 1 Utama, are safe and contactless and can be redeemed via 1 Utama’s ONECARD terminals or 1 Utama’s 1PAY E-wallet on its mobile app.

There are currently more than 500,000 ONECARD members and 1 Utama is the first Malaysian shopping mall to develop its own e-wallet and e-commerce platform.

Teo hopes these initiatives will help ease mall tenants’ recovery from the impact of the pandemic. — Picture courtesy of 1 Utama

“We hope that both our holistic marketing and operational initiatives will help our tenants’ journey together with us on the path of business recovery while our shoppers care-freely and confidently shop, browse, dine and partake in a multitude of entertainment and leisure activities,” said Teo.

1 Utama has actively rolled out marketing initiatives ranging from promotions and gift redemptions to cashback not only to encourage shoppers to spend but drive tenant sales and boost retail spending during the pandemic.

The largest shopping mall in the country and the seventh-largest in the world, its previous campaigns during and post-MCO include the ONECARD Cashback Madness, a cashback of up to RM50 to reduce the price of takeaways, curbside pickup service for online shoppers and free parking for the public to access groceries and essential items.

The mall has also amped-up safety precautions by investing heavily in AI-thermal scanners for non-invasive temperature monitoring at entrances, a Health QR online health declaration, air treatment and filtration systems, daily sanitation, complimentary face masks, social distancing markers and dedicated food delivery locations.