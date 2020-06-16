Perak Orang Asli woman makes face masks to supplement family income in times of Covid-19

Januma a/p Bah Long has been making face masks to supplement her family income since end of April. Her face masks are available at the Perak Women for Women Society. — Picture via Facebook/ The PWW shop

IPOH, June 16 — Januma Bah Long has a sewing machine at home that she uses to make clothes for her family.

But when Perak Women for Women (PWW) co-founder Yip Siew Keen and member Lee Su Win learned about Januma's sewing machine, they made a proposal to the 48-year-old that she could not resist.

To make face masks.

Since starting the venture at the end of April, Januma has made at least 80 face masks daily.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Januma said PWW provides her with the material to make the face masks.

“I will first cut the cloth before sewing it,” she said, adding that she alternates the process by cutting the cloth one day and sewing them into face masks the next day.

Januma said she would start sewing at noon before taking a rest at 5pm.

“I will continue again at night before stopping at 10pm,” she added, noting that she needed less than 15 minutes to sew one face mask.

“I am just a normal housewife. Rather than just sit at home and do nothing, I now use my free time to earn some money to supplement the family income,” said Januma, whose husband works as a farm assistant.

Januma said the face masks are sold at the PWW shop in Market Street.

“The face masks will be picked up every two days or so,” added Januma, who stays in Chenderiang, Tapah.

AP recently reported that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had recommended that people should wear fabric masks when social distancing was not possible.

This included while using public transportation and in shops.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was also reported as saying that people over the age of 60 or had underlying medical conditions should wear masks in situations where social distancing could not be kept.

Yip said Januma’s face masks have been selling very well since they were put for sale at the PWW shop in Ipoh.

“Offices are buying in bulk for their staff,” she said, adding that the materials used to make the face masks are sourced by PWW and given to Januma to sew.

Yip added that PWW gave Januma the idea to make the face masks to earn side income during movement control order (MCO).

“During MCO, her husband could not work so we encouraged her to do sewing,” she added.

If you want to get your hands on the face masks that are being sold at RM10 for three pieces, visit the PWW shop that is open daily from 10am to 3pm.

For further details, visit The PWW Shop on Facebook or call PWW at 05-2469715.