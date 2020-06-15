With primary forest advantage, The Haven Ipoh taps into nature for a safe stay during Covid-19 times

The common area at The Haven Resort Hotel, Ipoh — All Suites is sanitised three times daily. — Picture courtesy of The Haven

IPOH, June 15 — Hotels are reopening nationwide after months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like everyone else, operators of hotels and resorts are adjusting to the new normal and are trying their best to make their locations as safe as possible for visitors.

However, The Haven Resort Hotel, Ipoh — All Suites has a natural advantage of being located by a primary forest.

Chief executive officer Peter Chan says The Haven is the only five-star resort in Ipoh offering a stay near the primary forest and city. — Picture courtesy of The Haven

Its chief executive officer, Peter Chan said:

“There is no Covid in an open natural environment.”

He added that the Haven was the only five-star resort in Perak that offered guests a stay near the primary forest and the city.

Chan said the resort's hygiene was of utmost importance adding that the resort's commonly used areas were sanitised three times daily.

“Our employees are also made to undergo daily strict body temperature checks,” he said.

Chan said recent research and studies have shown the greatest risk for Covid-19 infections was confined environments.

The resort is equipped with a meditation deck. — Picture courtesy of The Haven

A stay at The Haven promises guests a stay within the lush hills where a multitude of wildlife, flora and fauna thrives.

There is also a natural flowing lake.

The resort has been planned and operated as a family resort catering to the young and old with facilities for children and the disabled.

Besides being able to find a relaxing time with nature, it also has a specially designed sea-horse shaped swimming pool, outdoor heated jacuzzi, 600 metres jogging track, gym, spa, steam room, badminton, squash, table tennis, tennis and basketball shooting courts.

It also has a meditation deck, amphitheatre, ballroom, seminar rooms, business centre, children's playground, junior playroom and private helipad.

The resort has also claimed several awards including the Global Winner for Luxury Family All- Inclusive Hotel, Malaysia Tourism Minister's and FIABCI Malaysia Property Award for Residential (High Rise).

Executive chef Mohammad Shamsul Azham is raring to cook up a storm at the resort's Cuisines Restaurant. — Picture courtesy of The Haven

The staff are understandably raring to start working again and among them is head executive chef Mohammad Shamsul Azham.

He returned to Ipoh from Langkawi, Kedah earlier this year to be nearer to his family.

When the movement control order (MCO) started and operations at the hotel ceased, the team continued to cook but only for food delivery.

“Among others, our restaurant is famous for its Singapore laksa and chicken rice,” he said.

The 58-year-old said he and his 10 other colleagues in the kitchen were eagerly waiting to impress guests with their new dishes at the resort.

“We need human interaction,” he chuckled.

Shamsul said all tables and chairs in the restaurant were constantly sanitised.

“We also implement social distancing at the restaurant,” he said.

Front office manager Noraima Md Noor explains to a guest the resort's check-in procedure. — Picture courtesy of The Haven

The resort's front office manager Noraima Md Noor said bookings have started to come in since the government announced the recovery MCO.

Among the precautionary measures taken were taking body temperatures of guests and staff before entry, frequent mopping, cleaning and sanitisation.

As an added precaution, Noraima said rooms were left vacant for 24 hours after guests checked out before it was open for other guests.

“We want to air the room properly after it is cleaned up by the housekeeping unit,” she said.

For details on the resort, visit its website at [email protected] or contact 05-5400000.