Negeri Sembilan St John Ambulance of Malaysia gives out over 2,000 PPE to hospital and district health office

Negeri Sembilan SJAM officers collecting the non-woven fabric donated by the people for the making of personal protective equipment. — Photo courtesy of SJAM Negeri Sembilan

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Malaysia may be in the recovery movement control order (RMCO) stage, personal protective equipment (PPE) is still needed by our frontliners.

As such, the Negeri Sembilan St John Ambulance of Malaysia (SJAM) chapter has stepped up and donated over 2,000 units of PPE.

It managed to sew 754 isolation gowns, 610 units of headscarves, and 256 pairs of boot covers. The items were donated to Hospital Tuanku Jaafar Seremban (HTJS) and the Seremban district health office.

“This initiative would not have been successful if not for the donation of the nonwoven fabric from Fibertex Personal Care Sdn. Bhd., a local tailor in Seremban (Golden Attire & Co) and at least 25 volunteers who sew the PPE clothing at home,” Negeri Sembilan SJAM state commander Dr Mahadevan Deva Tata said in a statement.

Negeri Sembilan SJAM officials folding the ready-made personal protective equipment before it is sent to Hospital Tuanku Jaafar Seremban (HTJS) and the Seremban districthealth office. — Photo courtesy of SJAM Negeri Sembilan

In the first phase of MCO, Negeri Sembilan SJAM volunteers had made 1,000 face shields for HTJS.

Dr Mahadevan also thanked donors who helped to fund SJAM’s non-emergency ambulance service during the movement control order.

Aside from giving out PPE, they also helped to top up the blood banks.

“SJAM Negeri Sembilan took part in the National Blood Drive that resulted in a total of 3,722 bags of blood collected,” he added.